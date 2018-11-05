Men’s Wearhouse Grows Custom Programs

FREMONT, Calif. — November 5, 2018 — Men’s Wearhouse, North America’s largest purveyor of custom tailored clothing, announces an expansion to their robust custom clothing business with the introduction of AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole custom. This collaboration with Kenneth Cole marks the second designer label to enter the custom tailored foray at Men’s Wearhouse alongside Joseph Abboud who offers two well-established custom tailored lines at the apparel giant. Customers can choose from the Joseph Abboud line that is made in America by master tailors of fine Italian fabrics starting at $895; or JOE which offers an affordable entry into custom clothing with suits starting at just $395 plus a new one week delivery option called JOE Custom Express.

The AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole line launched at Men’s Wearhouse in 2015 with the mission to create tailored clothing so the modern man can “look good, for good” through partnerships with organizations assisting veterans in their transition back into the civilian workforce. To date, Men’s Wearhouse and Kenneth Cole Productions have donated over $2.9 million to Hire Heroes USA and HELP USA through a one percent charitable give back resulting from the gross sales of this collection. With retail prices starting at $795 for suits, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole custom garments will continue to generate a one percent contribution to our veteran’s charity partners.

With Veterans Day around the corner, Men’s Wearhouse is excited to launch the AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole custom suit program. “This custom suit collection features performance fabrics designed to stretch and move with you, taking suit comfort to a whole new level,” says Carrie Ask, Men’s Wearhouse Brand Wearhouse brand president. With every purchase of a Kenneth Cole suit, Men’s Wearhouse will make a donation to support our veterans.

In recognition of the growing and continuous consumer demand for custom personalization, Men’s Wearhouse also recently launched JOE Custom Express. This program delivers a custom garment in as little as seven business days, making Men’s Wearhouse the only men’s specialty retailer to turn around a custom suit in one week. This express option is perfect for the consumer looking for the fit of a custom suit with a short turnaround time. Classic fabric choices are available in blue, black and gray with fits available from slim to traditional.

The custom line ups at Men’s Wearhouse will continue to expand and innovate throughout 2019 with an ever growing roster of designer custom labels and with an increased focus on cutting edge temperature regulating technology. Also set to roll out is custom digital printed linings, offering print on demand patterns for additional lining swatch options.

Posted November 5, 2018

Source: Men’s Wearhouse