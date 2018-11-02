Katherine Dos Santos Joins RDG Global As Creative Director

NEW YORK — November 2, 2018 — RDG Global has appointed Katherine Dos Santos Creative Director of its newly launched contemporary division. Dos Santos was most recently SVP Design and Creative Director Womenswear at Xcel Brands, where she headed up design and creative direction for Isaac Mizrahi brands.

Under Dos Santos’ direction, Isaac Mizrahi brands more than quadrupled in business, growing from $40 million to $175 million. She’s expected to apply her 20 years of knitwear and womenswear technical expertise, as well as her artistic point of view, and strong business acumen to developing and growing the RDG Global contemporary business. Dos Santos is charged with leading the division to success by integrating better fabrics, ethical production practices, a vast wealth of sourcing knowledge, and – of course – relevant design.

“Katherine has worked her way up in the industry by honing in on what the contemporary customer wants and needs. Everything she touches turns to gold. She’s got everything it takes to execute the RDG Global contemporary vision: technical knowledge, an elevated design sensibility, a strong record of delivering consecutive sales growth for decades, as well as the abilities to lead and build a well-balanced team, build partnerships, and respond to trends in a nimble and wearable way,” says CEO Richard Gossett.

A native New Yorker, Dos Santos has been immersed in the world of fashion since she was a student. A graduate of FIT, she developed a passion for knitwear while completing an art and knitwear specialization during a study abroad in Italy. Her industry tenure includes knitwear design roles at Magaschoni, Adrienne Vittadini, and Ann Taylor.

Says Dos Santos, “I think the reason I have been successful in my career is because I am able to combine creativity with a strong business acumen. It is that combination of design with an analytical approach that has guided me throughout my career and what I hope to bring to RDG Global.”

Posted November 2, 2018

Source: RDG Global