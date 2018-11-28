Gap Launches Its 2018 Limited-Edition Collection With GQ Featuring The ‘Coolest Designers On The Planet’

NEW YORK — November 28, 2018 — Gap is pleased to launch the new exclusive menswear collection of GQ’s ‘Coolest Designers on the Planet.’ The program, which recognizes menswear designers, has expanded to feature international talent from around the globe. This year, Gap invited Balmain, Dsquared2, MSGM, No Vacancy Inn, Officine Générale, Opening Ceremony, Stampd and Surf is Dead to design their take on the classic Gap sweatshirt.

“This year, we took a fresh approach to our GQ for Gap collaboration,” says John Caruso, Gap VP of Men’s Design. “Our Gap hoodie and crewneck sweatshirts are iconic American staples that have appeared in countless ad campaigns and editorials. We are so excited to show our customers how each designer re-invents this classic.”

“This year’s collection spotlights the iconic Gap sweatshirt, with collaborations from menswear’s most exciting names,” says GQ editor-in-chief Jim Nelson. “It represents the very best of the Coolest Designers on the Planet program and the global influence of menswear in the thing we all really want to wear: a classic sweatshirt.”

The GQ for Gap collection consists of eight sweatshirts, one crewneck and seven hoodies, created by the eight designers. Designed to their brand aesthetic, each designer incorporated their own logo alongside the Gap logo with custom color palette, graphics and silhouette. For example, the MSGM for GQ for Gap x MSGM is oversized, featuring a double hood in a red and white color palette while GQ for Gap x Surf is Dead is a boxy silhouette in gray with neon graphics and dolman sleeves. The collection is available starting November 28th, at select Gap stores in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Japan, and throughout Europe. It will also be available online at www.gap.com/gq. The collection prices range from $78 to $148.

As part of this year’s program, GQ will be making donations on behalf of each designer to the following organizations:

Balmain: (RED), working to eradicate HIV/AIDS

Opening Ceremony: Destination Tomorrow, a non-profit for LGBTQ+ youth in the Bronx

STAMPD: Ride2Revive, provides ill children with memorable and adrenaline-filled driving experiences meant to distract them from their health related struggles and revitalize their senses

Surf is Dead: Miracle Babies, devoted to providing financial assistance and supportive services to parents of sick newborns

No Vacancy Inn: Flint Kids Fund, working to help the children of Flint, Michigan who have been exposed to lead in their drinking water

DSQUARED2: The Center, the heart and home of NYC’s LGBT community

MSGM: Pane Quotidiano, an over 100-year-old Italian-based organization that provides free food to the poor on a daily basis

Officine Générale: The Bibi Fund, dedicated to curing cancer in children

GQ’s Best New Menswear Designers in America project, which was established in 2007, works to advance and bring attention to emerging American menswear designers. The recognized designers were selected by GQ’s editor-in-chief, Jim Nelson, creative director-at-large Jim Moore, and the magazine’s fashion editors, and took part in a mentoring program led by GQ and Gap.

Posted November 28, 2018

Source: Gap