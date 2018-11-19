Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment Of Troy Sicotte As Mountain Hardwear Vice President of Sales

PORTLAND, Ore. & RICHMOND, Calif — November 19, 2018 — Columbia Sportswear Company today announced the appointment of Troy Sicotte to serve as Vice President of Sales, North America for the Mountain Hardwear brand, effective October 22, 2018.

In his new role, Troy will be based at Mountain Hardwear’s headquarters in Richmond, California, where he will develop and drive all aspects of the brand’s North America Sales.

Sicotte is a native Oregonian and brings a lifetime of experience in sales, with over a decade in the Footwear and Outdoor Industry. After college at the University of Oregon, he got into sales with Birkenstock USA for three years followed by over a decade at The North Face. Sicotte’s last three years there were spent at the Global HQ as Director of Sales, where he took on several roles from managing all sales channels of the US-Midwest to overseeing National Sporting Goods, REI, Ski and Run Specialty and Footwear channels. His work at The North Face gained him some industry acknowledgement with the SGB “40 under 40” industry award in 2012.

Mountain Hardwear President Joe Vernachio, to whom Troy will report, commented, “We are excited to have Troy bring his expertise to our brand. His proven track record of catalyzing brand growth, advocating for dealers and building a strong sense of team fits perfectly into the leadership team we’ve worked hard to unite over the last 18 months. As the head of our Sales Team, Troy will ensure our ongoing revitalization is thoughtfully channeled through the best core specialty partners across North America.”

Prior to joining Mountain Hardwear, Sicotte took a two year leave of the industry to pursue making a career of his hobby in the Automotive Aftermarket and Motorsport, leading 034Motorsport as Global Director of Sales.

“I’m thrilled to come back to the outdoor industry after a brief hiatus,” said Sicotte. “My two years outside the industry has given me new perspective on the changing marketplace and true specialty retail. I cannot wait to help lead this sales team, ensuring that we listen to our dealers and offer industry leading product, knowledge and support. The team Joe

