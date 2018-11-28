Chico’s FAS, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition For Chico’s Brand

FORT MYERS, Fla. — November 28, 2018 — Chico’s FAS, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today the departure of Diane Ellis, President of the Chico’s brand, effective November 30, 2018. The Company has initiated a search to identify a new Chico’s brand President. In the interim, the Chico’s brand will be led by Shelley Broader, the Company’s CEO and President.

“We are committed to improving the performance of our Chico’s brand, and we believe this leadership transition and the merchandising and marketing changes underway, as separately announced today, are necessary to reinvigorate broad-based consumer excitement and growth for the brand,” said Ms. Broader. “We appreciate Diane’s dedicated service over the last two years and wish her the best.”

