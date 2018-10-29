VF Corporation Completes The Sale Of The Reef® Brand To The Rockport Group

GREENSBORO, N.C. — October 29, 2018 — VF Corporation, a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced that it has completed the sale of the Reef® brand to The Rockport Group (Rockport) of Newton, Massachusetts. A leading maker of casual and dress shoes, Rockport is a portfolio company of certain affiliates of Charlesbank Capital Partners, LLC (Charlesbank), a middle-market private equity firm.

The announcement follows the October 4, 2018, news release in which VF announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement regarding the sale of this business. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Posted October 29, 2018

Source: VF Corporation