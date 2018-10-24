GUESS Launches Nationwide Wardrobe Recycling Program With Partner I:CO

LOS ANGELES — October 23, 2018 — GUESS is proud to partner with I:CO®, short for I:Collect, to launch a nationwide wardrobe recycling program beginning Tuesday, October 23rd, 2018. I:CO is a global solutions provider and innovator for the collection, certified sorting, reuse and recycling of used apparel and footwear. GUESS’ recycling program RESOURCED initially launched in California on June 18, 2018 and due to its success, will now expand US-wide and globally by 2020.

Backed by an in-store, digital and online marketing campaign and as part of the company’s sustainability plan, GUESS is encouraging customers to extend the life of their clothing and shoes through this recycling program. In exchange for bringing in 5 or more items of clothing or shoes to any local GUESS, GUESS Factory, G by GUESS, or Marciano store in the U.S., customers will receive 15% off a full-priced purchase in-store or online (subject to certain restrictions). The company will promote RESOURCED in its 295 U.S. stores across 4 brands under the GUESS?, Inc. umbrella with messaging in store-front windows, dressing rooms, e-mail marketing, social media and on shop.GUESS.com and www.GUESS.com/Resourced.

In its commitment to circular fashion and sustainability education, GUESS has created a video for the RESOURCED program to help illustrate the meaning of clothing and shoe’s “next best life.” GUESS has teamed up with a few local partners – such as a cotton farmer, meal delivery service, and music recording studio – to tell the story of how clothing and shoes may be “resourced” or recycled into something new. GUESS’s video on the RESOURCED program is available on GUESS’s YouTube channel and at www.GUESS.com/Resourced.

GUESS has partnered with I:CO to reduce textile waste and help create a circular fashion system where unwanted apparel and footwear can be continuously reprocessed and reused in a closed loop production cycle. Through I:CO’s innovative retail take-back system and worldwide infrastructure, wearable items get a new life as secondhand goods. Unwearable items are resourced into new products like cleaning cloths or recycled into fibers for products such as insulation and new textiles. Reusing and recycling saves resources and allows valuable raw materials to be reprocessed, ultimately helping to protect our environment.

“We admire GUESS’ sustainability efforts and its commitment to textile recycling,” says Kenneth Cheah, I:CO USA Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be expanding our partnership so more consumers will have an easy way to recycle their unwanted clothing and shoes and further awareness will be generated about creating a more circular future of fashion.”

“GUESS has joined a global industry pledge to promote a circular fashion system – the idea that fashion should last, and be continuously repurposed, reused and recycled,” says Victor Herrero, Chief Executive Officer of GUESS?, Inc. “Partnering with I:CO helps us achieve our goals and work on these initiatives to adapt our company and engage our employees, customers, and community on developing a more sustainable fashion industry.”

GUESS’ commitment to circular fashion is part of the GUESS Sustainability Plan that was disclosed in its independently audited FY16-17 sustainability report published last year.

Posted October 24, 2018

Source: GUESS?, Inc.