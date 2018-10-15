Timberland Celebrates 45-Year Outdoor Heritage With Purpose And Passion In New York City

STRATHAM, N.H. — October 15, 2018 — Timberland, known worldwide for its iconic yellow workboot and passion for the outdoors, today kicks off a week-long series of events in New York City intended to inspire and equip the community to step outside and celebrate nature this fall.

The events begin Tuesday with a larger-than-life, 13-foot replica of the brand’s iconic boot in the Flatiron District, sitting atop an inviting pop-up park complete with grass, benches and a full-sized living birch tree. The boot, representing the intersection of Timberland’s deep New England roots and today’s modern urban lifestyle, serves as a beacon to New Yorkers to embrace nature in their city, and help make it better for generations to come. Visitors to the pop-up park are encouraged to post simple eco-pledges on the birch tree – anything from using metal straws instead of plastic to eating organic. In return, they will be invited to build and take home a potted succulent plant to green their own personal space.

The following day, Timberland will pack up and head to the Manhattan Center for Science and Mathematics in East Harlem, where elements of the pop-up park will find a new permanent home. More than 150 volunteers from Timberland, Journeys and the Student Conservation Association will join forces to restore a rooftop greenhouse, install a living roof, and construct an outdoor classroom and gathering space. Volunteers will also plant trees and make overall enhancements to the school grounds and surrounding neighborhood.

In concert with these events, Timberland has made a bold pledge to create or restore 500,000 square feet of green space — equivalent to more than 11 acres — in U.S. cities over the next five years. This will include at least one project in New York City for each of the five years. This new pledge ups the ante on Timberland’s existing urban greening commitment, which transformed 130,000 square feet of city space — including the East Harlem project — into green spaces to benefit the local community.

“At Timberland, we are guided by a greater purpose — to step outside, work together and make it better. Urban greening is a powerful way to bring this notion to life,” said Jim Pisani, global brand president, Timberland. “Green spaces are the heartbeat of a community. They not only provide a place to play and explore, they also help enhance quality of life. Simply put, they make neighborhoods stronger. We are proud to make this commitment today, so these vibrant city spaces can be enjoyed for generations to come.”

Timberland culminates its week-long celebration with an event at the brand’s new pop-up store, which opened earlier this month at 511 Fifth Avenue (at 43rd Street). The concept store, which will remain open through January, reflects the brand’s heritage through the lens of nature. Full-sized living birch trees, natural earth terrariums and an over-sized living green wall literally bring the outdoors in, while engaging weather moments — including a digital rain room and a blustery winter scene — encourage the community to embrace the outdoors. The event will be open to the public all day Friday, October 19, and feature entertainment, giveaways, and boots raffled off every hour beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Timberland will be highly visible across New York City through the brand’s fall 2018 marketing campaign with the tagline, “Born in the woods. Raised in the city.” The fully integrated campaign comes to life in large-scale out-of-home activations including giant digital billboards in midtown Manhattan, and multiple billboards around Penn Station. Timberland will also leverage public transit with a partial subway station domination at Union Square.

Outside of New York City, Timberland will also activate its robust media campaign, as well as urban greening events, in Chicago and Los Angeles.

