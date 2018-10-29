New Reebok Astroride Work, The Next Step In Work Footwear

St. Louis, MO — October 29, 2018 — Warson Brands, official licensee of Reebok for occupational footwear, introduces the new Reebok Astroride Work line of work shoes. The series includes several styles for men and women.

Designed with a sleek silhouette, the Astroride Work effortlessly propels style into the work shoe industry. Several of the new functional yet stylistic features include the quick-fit heel construction and ghillie lacing for easy on and off, and the low-cut bootie design, allowing for freedom of movement.

Built for energy and lasting comfort, the Astroride Work contains a soft ASTROFOAM midsole, which cushions each step with a lightweight, responsive feel. In addition, the forefoot is designed with PwrZone for springy cushioning. Inside the shoe, a MemoryTech Massage footbed adapts to the contours of the foot, providing lasting comfort.

“We examined the work shoe industry and really felt that an energizing, yet stylistic and affordable work shoe was waiting to be created,” says John Duvic, VP of Product Development at Warson Brands. “The Astroride Work is just that. The ASTROFOAM midsole was created to propel the foot forward, and the PwrZone accentuates it.”

The Astroride Work outsole is composed of a slip resistant rubber. Speed grooves are an additional plus, created for increased responsiveness and durability. The Astroride Work also contains a protective steel toe that meets or exceeds ASTM F2413 safety standards.

Reebok work footwear and the Astroride Work series are available from select retailers throughout the United States at MSRP of $97 to $105 depending on features.

Source: Warson Group, Inc.