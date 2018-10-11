New Outdoor Apparel Company Ushood Launches New Base Layer

BOULDER, CO — October 11, 2018 — Ushood, a new outdoor apparel company based in Boulder, Colorado, is officially launching the most versatile base layer available to outdoor enthusiasts to date. The one-piece layer, known as a Ushood, is a shirt with an attached hood and face mask that can be worn countless ways for every outdoor occasion.

The Ushood is now available on Ushood.com in two styles and offered in 20 colors for youth and adults. The Liteside is made with high quality material that is lightweight, breathable and quick drying. The super soft fabric is 4-way stretch with built-in 40+ UPF for ultimate skin protection. The Pinnacle was created for cold weather activities, made from thicker fabric that is buttery soft and has the same breathable, moisture-wicking and 4-way stretch.

With an innovative design that takes the base layer to the next level, Ushood offers full protection from the elements and puts an end to gappage. The design eliminates the gap between a shirt and a gaiter, balaclava or face mask – the gap where cold, wind, snow and sun inevitably sneak in and ruin the fun.

“Every time my husband came in from the cold, he would complain about his neck and shoulders being tight, he was shrugging his shoulders and tucking his chin, trying to close the gap,” said Cheryl McConnell, founder of Ushood. “So he sketched and our Mema sewed the very first Ushood for him 20 years ago. Years later we decided to refine the design, using quality fabrics we developed, and made the Ushood available to families everywhere.”

Ushood layers are proudly made in the U.S.A. and are available in 20 custom colors. Even the yarn used in the fabric is spun in the United States. Each shirt is handmade at a facility in North Carolina, which specializes in outdoor apparel. The manufacturer is Bluesign certified, ensuring the items they produce are the made using environmentally friendly and sustainable practices.

As part of our Cher On program, $1.00 from every Ushood purchased is donated back to the communities in need. The Ushood team has always been passionate about giving back and improving the lives of others, and Cheryl has made that a core value of the Ushood brand. Starting in January 2019, customers will be able to choose where their donation is directed from a list of charitable organizations. Your voice… your choice.

Ushood take on life with comfort and confidence and without gappage to slow you down.

