ITMA Asia + CITME 2018 Exhibitor Preview: Jeanologia

VALENCIA — October 12, 2018 — At ITMA Shanghai Jeanologia will present its technological solutions — from fabric to garment finishing — to the Chinese textile industry for ending pollution and satisfy market demands, conforming to the new regulations.

The company will present its new G2Dynamic, that completely redefines the process of fabric finishing without using water and chemicals. This pre-treatment improves production increasing end results during laser, ozone and e-flow processes.

With these technological innovations, Jeanologia creates the perfect setting to turn the Chinese market into the most competitive and efficient, increasing its productivity and offering a totally sustainable product. Borja Trénor, Asia Pacific Director at the Company, has highlighted that “with our innovative technology, the Chinese textile industry will be able to reduce their environmental footprint and improve their production costs, overcoming these two challenges that are so important to its future.”

According to Trénor “the Chinese textile industry needs to consolidate its commitment to technology to continue progressing, especially since it’s no longer just a trend but a need, due to the increasing cost of labor and stricter environmental controls when producing.”

Currently, measures are being taken in this direction, but there is still a long way to go to achieve higher quality, innovative and sustainable products. That’s why, “our objective is to contribute to the digital transformation of the Chinese textile industry and, together, ensure that sustainability and technology are part of its DNA.” Indicates the Asia Pacific Director at Jeanologia.

“China” he concludes “is one of the countries in the world with the highest pollution — 70% of its rivers are polluted — that’s why, with our technology, we will attain the dehydration and detoxification of jeans. This is our commitment and at ITMA we will show the keys to reaching it and achieving an authentic green revolution.”

Jeanologia starts in fabric

During ITMA, Jeanologia will present their new disruptive technology. G2Dynamic completely redefines the process of fabric finishing, without using water or chemicals, changing how fabric finishing is done. Furthermore, fabric treated with this new revolutionary process facilitates the garment finishing, getting more sustainable results and strengthening the results of the laser, by making it faster and more efficient.

The company will also exhibit their Laundry 5.Zero, the first garment finishing plant that guarantees zero contamination and achieves 85% savings in water usage.

Laundry 5.Zero encompasses everything needed by the Chinese textile industry to face the new technological era and achieve 5.Zero finishes (zero discharge, zero manual scraping, zero PP spray, zero stone washing and zero bleach), cutting production time and improving the appearance and quality of the product with a neutral cost and respecting workers’ health.

Trénor points out “With these new technologies we close the circle from fabric to garment finish, offering complete solutions to the Chinese market to help them reduce their environmental footprint, reduce costs and look after workers’ health”

During ITMA, the company will offer hourly demonstrations of their new laser generation that increases productivity and creativity, and obtains more authenticity and realism in designs.

Leader in textile technology

Jeanologia has been present in China for more than 10 years and is the technological partner for the main brands in the country that have started their transformation to sustainability.

Currently 10% of jeans production in China is done using the company’s technology, either for exports of global brands like GAP, American Eagle, H&M, Uniqlo, Levi’s, Primark, Lee, Wrangler or G-Star among others; or for companies operating within the national market like Jack & Jones China, Meters Bonwe, or PeaceBird.

The Spanish company currently has clients in 5 continents. The export of its machines and services represents 90% of its total billing, reaching 60 countries. The biggest brands in the market place their confidence in Jeanologia, using technology developed by the company.

Posted October 12, 2018

Source: Jeanologia