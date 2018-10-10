Gerber Technology Partners With Exactflat, Expands Power Of 3D To AccuMark® Users In Furniture, Transportation Interiors And Other Key Markets

TOLLAND, CONN. — October 10, 2018 — Companies striving to achieve increased efficiency, decreased cost and speed to market are looking for technology that digitizes workflows for greater productivity. “Digitalization is important to all industries we serve,” said Mary McFadden, executive director CAD product management for Gerber Technology. “We have partnered with ExactFlat to continue advancement in 3D workflows for the furniture, transportation and other technical textiles.”

The integration of 3D to 2D digital flattening tools allows companies to quickly transition from design concept to production. With the use of ExactFlat, 3D files are transferred to production patterns which are ready for nesting and cutting, making the entire process very seamless and easy.

“We’re extremely excited to be working more closely with the team at Gerber,” stated Mark Jewell, founder and CTO at ExactFlat. “ExactFlat technology has been the leading 3D to 2D flattening solution for more than a decade. The tools are fast, simple-to-use and can produce perfect 2D pattern from any 3D CAD file in a matter of minutes. And now that the solution will be tightly integrated with AccuMark and GERBERcutters, we make adoption of the technology even easier.”

The ExactFlat 3D to 2D Flattening add-on is available now via the Gerber Sales channels.

ExactFlat is 3D to 2D software for pattern making. For designers, engineers, and pattern makers in all industries, ExactFlat is the most accurate 3D to 2D pattern making software for textiles and composites. ExactFlat is up to 16x faster than hand patterning. It uses the first ever Digital Fabric Simulation for superior accuracy. Founded in 2008, ExactFlat is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Source: Gerber Technology