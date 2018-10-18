Cone Denim’s Natural Indigo Collection Combines Heritage And Innovation

GREENSBORO, NC. — October 18, 2018 — Reaching back to its roots, Cone Denim® combines heritage and innovation in its newest Natural Indigo capsule collection of denim fabrics in unique vibrant shades of indigo. Cone Denim is excited to continue its legacy and leadership of innovative denims offering the most advanced SGENE® stretch performance featuring REPREVE® and TENCELTM sustainable yarns with Natural Indigo dyed cotton. The Collection debuts at Kingpins Amsterdam on October 24-25.

Cone Denim continues its exclusive partnership and collaboration with Stony Creek Colors, a leading innovative manufacturer of sustainable plant-based dyes located in Tennessee. Stony Creek Colors recently received the USDA Certified Biopreferred® designation. As the only natural colorant producer globally to have its natural indigo certified by the USDA as 100% Biobased Product, Stony Creek Colors must be tested regularly using ASTM standards for plant-derived chemicals. This certification ensures a transparent and renewable indigo supply chain for Cone Denim’s Natural Indigo customers. Stony Creek Colors develops and manages seed-to-harvest agricultural supply chains to deliver reliable bio-based dyes to textile mills, sourced from a trusted network of farmers throughout the Southeastern U.S.

“Excitement continues to grow around our Natural Indigo denims,” says Kara Nicholas, Vice President Product Design + Marketing. “Natural indigo was the dye-stuff used when Cone produced its very first denims in the late 1800s and it is amazing to see the momentum growing with modern consumers who appreciate not only the beauty of the fabric but its sustainable benefits too.”

Nicholas continued, “Our Natural Indigo story is about more than great denim. Stony Creek Colors is serving as a catalyst for the revitalization of once-prominent industrial corridors where tobacco farmers had been adversely affected by changing trends. Indigo crops provide denim enthusiasts and socially responsible consumers natural alternatives to synthetic dyes while at the same time returning economic viability to rural economies and farmers.”

Cone Denim began its journey of producing scalable Natural Indigo denims in 2015, bringing back a tradition that had not been done in over 100 years. The partnership with Stony Creek Colors represents the pinnacle in authentic denim bringing together the work of US farmers with heritage of Cone Denim’s expertise.

