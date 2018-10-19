Apparel And Textile Sourcing Show Announces Major Expansion For 2019 As Industry Sees Resurgence

Miami — October 17, 2018 — Following the success of its inaugural show this past spring, Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami (ATSM) has announced its return to Miami in 2019, double in size and bringing thousands of out-of-state and international visitors to the Magic City.

Produced by JP Communications Inc., ATSM 2019 will take place May 20-22 at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center. The show — which has attracted the attention and support of manufacturers and industry partners across the globe — has received a $2 million investment infusion to support its growth from JP Communications and the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel (CCCT), a textile and apparel trade agency.

The 2019 event — which presents three days of networking, seminars and fashion shows and connects the Southeastern United States, the Americas and the Caribbean to the production world of apparel, textile, and fashion — will host more than 300 international and domestic manufacturing companies exhibiting a wide range of products and process solutions in the field of manufacturing and sourcing services.

“We at ATSM are so grateful for the support of all our international partners, and our community and business partners in South Florida, each of whom has been instrumental in helping us make this show a success and with whom we look forward to growing,” said Jason Prescott, CEO of ATSM.

In addition to CCCT, international partners include Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) , Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), Wool and Woolens Export Promotion Council (WWEPC), Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh (EPB), Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers Exporters Association (BGMEA), VESTEX Guatemala, Export and Investment Promotion Organization of El Salvador (PROESA) and PRO MEXICO, among many others.

Local supporters include Moishe Mana of Mana Wynwood, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Miami Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez, Commissioner Dale Holness from Broward County, Commissioners Jose “Pepe” Diaz and Audrey M. Edmonson from Miami Dade County, Dr. Shanjie Li, Executive Chief Economist and CEO of Miami-based American Da Tang Group, as well as organizations such as the Greater Miami Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, the Broward County Office of Economic and Small Business Development, the Port of Miami, the City of North Miami, Port Everglades, Florida East Coast Railway, the Council of International Fashion Designers, Fashion Group International, Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Beacon Council, the City of North Miami, Enterprise Florida and Miami International University.

“The Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami Show will bring a large number of domestic and international industry decision makers to our community, promote Florida as a premier destination for the industry and stimulate the local economy,” said Manny Mencia, senior vice president of International Trade and Development for Enterprise Florida, which has committed its promotional support for 2019. “The apparel sector remains very important to Florida’s international economy. In 2017, nearly $8 billion in apparel trade flowed through Florida ports and airports.”

CCCT Chairman Cao Jiachang said the 2019 show will see participation from popular branded companies from across Asia in addition to a wide range of suppliers and products. “These are all highly successful, leading apparel brands in China, looking for U.S. partners to represent them in America and help grow their brands globally,” he explained.

Prescott added that “this is an unprecedented opportunity for buyers in the U.S. and Latin America to source and negotiate licensing rights with these never-before-seen innovative brands.”

“Thousands of top buyers from more than 40 countries are expected to attend ATSM 2019 to source, connect and develop lasting relationships with qualified international and domestic suppliers,” he said, citing as examples ATSM notable buyers from Kate Spade, HSN, Perry Ellis, Zara, Gap Inc., Chico’s, Macy’s, Disney, Zumba, Fountainbleau, Hard Rock, Royal Caribbean, Levi’s and Westgate Resorts.

ATSM 2019 highlights include:

Conference and Educational Sessions featuring industry experts who will cover fashion trends, new technology applications such as AI and 3D printing, sourcing tips, sustainability, eCommerce strategy, international trade policy, marketing techniques and much more.

A Special runway presentation showcasing local up-and-coming fashion talent, established South Florida designers and what’s hot from the exhibition floor.

Matchmaking Services provided by TopTenWholsale.com and Manufacturer.com to help connect interested buyers with suppliers, many of whom accept small orders.

New Sourcing Markets Pavilion displaying more than 100 unique products from emerging markets including Inner Mongolia, East Africa, India, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan and more.

LATAM Markets Pavilion featuring hundreds of unique products from emerging markets in Latin America, including Mexico, Columbia, Peru and Honduras.

Streetwear Pavilion showcasing a curated collection of streetwear — a dominating industry trend that has taken over the men’s market — with brands such as Lil Wayne’s Young Money and Trukfit collections.

Fabric & Trim Section presenting a large selection of all that’s trending in fabrics and trims.

Swim & Resort Section, a brand new area showing the latest active wear, athleisure, resort and swimwear.

Categories will include finished apparel for men, women and children that range from leisure, formal, denim, active, swim, intimates and performance. Also featured will be homewares and linens, hardware and textiles that include cotton, knits, yarns, leather, synthetic and blends.

The one-of-a-kind show brings together inspirational leaders and respected industry experts from the apparel, manufacturing, retail and affiliated business industries to educate, network and share market intelligence, discuss pressing topics and engage in conversations that energize the flow of global commerce.

The Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami show is free to attend for those who pre-register athttp://www.appareltextilesourcing.com.

Posted October 19, 2018

Source: Apparel Textile Sourcing