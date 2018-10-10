American Eagle And Aerie To Hire 22,000 Associates For Holiday

PITTSBURGH — October 10, 2018 — American Eagle Outfitters announces its plans to hire approximately 22,000 part-time seasonal associates for its American Eagle (AE) and Aerie brands. A hiring event in the U.S. and Canada will take place at AE and Aerie stores on Sunday, October 14 from 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, in local time zones.

AE and Aerie are seeking brand advocates to join the selling team and fill an important role during the holiday shopping season. Part-time associates receive a 40% merchandise discount and are eligible for special contests, giveaways and prizes. Interested candidates should apply in person at their local store.

“We are anticipating another successful holiday season for AE and Aerie and are focused on providing our customers with expert sellers to deliver an exceptional shopping experience,” said Sunny Woo, Senior Vice President – AE and Aerie Stores. “Our seasonal workforce is an essential part of the selling team, and we are looking to fill those roles with energetic and enthusiastic associates who love our brands.”

In addition to the October 14 hiring event, AEO also is empowering its current associates to help recruit friends and family to join the team through incentives and product giveaways.

Source: American Eagle Outfitters