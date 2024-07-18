Labor: A Scarce Resource

By James M. Borneman, Editor In Chief

Attracting and retaining new talent is a recurring theme among U.S. textile manufacturers. According to The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) “Q2 2024 Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey,” the industry’s murmurs reflect a stark reality.

According to the survey, “More than 67 percent of manufacturers cited the inability to attract and retain employees as their top primary challenge, followed by rising health care costs 66.7 percent, an unfavorable business climate 59.6 percent and a weaker domestic economy 56.8 percent.”

The modern manufacturing environment also sets a high bar when it comes to finding candidates that have skills or an aptitude to acquire the technical skills necessary to perform on a highly automated, computer-centric shop floor.

With an aging workforce, the focus on new workers has been amplified and textile manufacturers must fight to overcome misplaced perceptions of an antiquated industry. If you are familiar with today’s textile plants, this may seem strange; but to the uninitiated, the reality of the plant floor and the level of advanced technology remain a true mystery. Additionally, in a post COVID world, the rising demand for a flexible work schedule is on an employee’s short list. However, remote work is difficult to mesh with a 24-hour-a-day work environment.

On the bright side, the demand for worker education and training has spawned opportunity for vocational trainers and Science,Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) educators.

At the recent Synthetic Yarn and Fabrics Association (SYFA) conference, Jasmine Cox, executive director of the Textile Technology Center (TTC) at Belmont, N.C.-based Gaston College, gave a presentation about TTC’s focus on training and its new, in-depth education programs.

According to the college: “The Textile Technology Associate in Applied Science degree program at Gaston College prepares students for work as Textile Technicians involved with product development and testing, machine operation, fiber construction and other projects, and as Textile Designers. Students interested in continuing on to earn a bachelor’s will also be able to transfer their credits to a four-year college or university.”

This is a thoughtful approach to spanning the skills gap of today’s hiring environment.

Textiles is not the only manufacturing sector facing worker shortages and the industry

is competing for new workers with other sectors. Improving incentives, developing an appealing work environment, and providing a clear opportunity path goes a long way to attracting and retaining a skilled workforce.

This is all in the context of a rapidly changing manufacturing technology frontier, which has created a significant focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based employment solutions.

NAM posits several areas of potential success — efficiency gains; improving and promoting a safe, secure work environment; accelerating product development and innovation; AI assisted training and simulations; and an AI supported Supply Chain Integration with increased transparency and responsiveness.

Labor, a scarce resource? Yes, but automation and AI will sharpen labor’s focus on a long-term safe, highly productive and globally competitive manufacturing environment.

2024 Quarterly Volume III