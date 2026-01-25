Circular Progress: Trevira® CS Eco Fabrics Can Now Be Made Using Textile-Recycled, Permanently Flame-Retardant Fibers And Yarns

BANGKOK — January 21, 2026 — Indorama Ventures, a global sustainable chemical company, takes an important next step toward making textiles more circular for homes and public spaces. To support fabric makers in creating a more sustainable version of the well-known flame-retardant Trevira CS fabric, the company now offers Trevira® flame-retardant fibers and filament yarns that contain 50% recycled textile material. First customers were introduced to the new offering during Heimtextil trade show mid-January in Frankfurt, Germany.

Jesper Nielsen, Global Key Account Manager Flame Retardancy, explains: “This innovation is possible through Indorama Ventures’ joint venture with Jiaren Chemical Recycling. The renowned recycler uses textile waste from both, consumers and industry, to produce recycled polyester chips. From these chips, we make our high-modified Trevira® flame-retardant fibers and yarns. Customers who use these fibers and yarns to produce fabrics can then apply for the Trevira CS Eco brand. This way, they combine their commitment to circularity with the strong, permanent flame-retardant performance the Trevira CS fabric brand is known for since 1980.”

Indorama Ventures announced its partnership with Jiaren Chemical Recycling in November 2025. This strategic move reflects the company’s ambition to play a leading role in making textile circularity a reality at scale.

The newly available textile-recycled Trevira® flame-retardant fibers and yarns are one outcome of this partnership, which will create more resource-friendly textiles without compromising on comfort or safety. For more information, contact enquiry.fibers[at]indorama.net.

Posted: January 25, 2026

Source: Indorama Ventures PCL