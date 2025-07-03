PureCycle, Emerald Carpets Partner To Drive Circularity In Trade Show Industry

ORLANDO, Fla. — July 2, 2025 — PureCycle Technologies, Inc., a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, today, announced a partnership with Emerald Carpets, a leader in trade show carpets. This collaboration aims to transform the trade show carpet industry by creating closed-loop circularity in carpet production.

As part of the partnership, Emerald Carpets signed a commercial supply agreement with PureCycle for approximately 5 million pounds annually of PureFive™ resin. PureFive Choice™ resin will be blended into Emerald Carpets’ existing fiber production, enabling them to immediately exceed the current policy-mandated recycled content requirement in California. PureCycle and Emerald Carpets qualified the resin for numerous applications and are currently testing additional applications to expand the portfolio offering.

The partnership includes PureCycle recycling used trade show carpets from Emerald Carpets, designed to transform the material into purified fiber-grade recycled polypropylene (rPP) pellets. Successful recycling of the materials would allow Emerald Carpets to then manufacture new carpets out of the rPP, creating a sustainable carpet-to-carpet solution. This should allow Emerald Carpets to meet California’s carpet-to-carpet (closed loop) recycled content requirements that go into effect in 2028.

Throughout 2025-2026, Emerald Carpets and PureCycle plan to work together at their respective production facilities in Dalton, Georgia, and Ironton, Ohio, to develop, test and ultimately scale the process, anticipating the use of more than 5 million pounds annually, with the goal of delivering circular trade show carpets to the marketplace.

Emerald Carpets President Tom Boykin expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with PureCycle. Our commitment to circularity in our material procurement and use aligns perfectly with PureCycle’s mission, as well as our customers’ expectations. We believe using recycled polypropylene will help us create carpets that not only perform exceptionally well on the conference circuit but also contribute positively to resource efficiency and waste reduction.”

The partnership has experienced successful trials by Emerald Carpets using purpose-formulated PureFive Choice™ resin, including Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) material. The trial demonstrated the potential of high-performance carpets made with PCR rPP content to meet the demands of trade show environments. Traditionally, sourcing drop-in PCR rPP for carpet production has been a challenge due to the complex nature of carpet fiber manufacturing and the limitations of mechanically recycled rPP material.

Dustin Olson, CEO of PureCycle, added, “Partnering with Emerald Carpets marks an important step toward advancing circularity in the carpet sector. They are a trusted partner for many of the largest general contractors and special event producers in the trade show industry, and we see this as a great growth opportunity for PureCycle.” Olson added, “As the carpet industry faces pressing sustainability challenges, our PureFive Choice™ resin offers a drop-in solution to create durable and environmentally friendly flooring options.”

Currently, polypropylene represents a significant part of carpet fibers, as alternatives have been scarce. PureCycle’s innovative, dissolution recycling technology enables carpet manufacturers to reduce their reliance on virgin materials in the production of high-quality carpets, paving the way for a more sustainable carpet and events industry.

Posted: July 3, 2025

Source: PureCycle Technologies LLC.