UNIFI®, Makers Of REPREVE®, Launches Fortisyn™, An Inherently Durable Yarn For Military And Tacticalgear

GREENSBORO, N.C. — May 6, 2025 — Unifi, Inc., the makers of REPREVE® and one of the world’s innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today launched Fortisyn™, an abrasion-resistant yarn engineered for ultimate durability in tactical applications. This innovative yarn provides fabrics with enhanced tear and tensile strength, offering a robust solution for military and first responder uniforms and tactical gear. Fortisyn is available made-in-USA for Berry Amendment compliant applications.

Fabrics containing Fortisyn can withstand exposure to harsh elements and rough handling while maintaining their form, function, and appearance over time. Fortisyn is available in nylon 6,6 and REPREVE® Nylon, a recycled type 6, circular nylon made from post-industrial yarn waste.

“In collaboration with mills and strategic partners, Fortisyn has undergone rigorous fabric testing to validate its exceptional performance. The launch marks a step forward in the scaling of recycled, circular technology yarns into the most durable applications.” said Eddie Ingle, CEO of UNIFI.

About Fortisyn:

Engineered for inherent durability and abrasion resistance.

Solution-dyed capability for enhanced colorfastness.

Fortisyn, made with REPREVE Nylon, is fully traceable with FiberPrint® U-TRUST®, along with Oeko-Tex®, GRS, and SCS certifications for recycled content.

Available globally and in combination with other UNIFI yarn technologies.

UNIFI will showcase Fortisyn at Booth 4241 at Techtextil North America held on May 6-8, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.repreve.com.

Posted: May 6, 2025

Source: UNIFI, Inc.