Textiles Monterey Group Expands Operations With Acquisition Of Patrick Yarns

SHERBROOKE, Quebec & KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — May 2, 2025 — Textiles Monterey Group is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Patrick Yarns, previously a part of the Coats Group. Located in Kings Mountain, N.C., this facility will now operate under the name FilSpec USA, marking a new era of innovation and excellence in specialty yarn production.

This acquisition strengthens FilSpec commitment to delivering high-quality technical specialty spun yarns to customers across North America and Europe. FilSpec USA will join forces with FilSpec’s existing operations in Sherbrooke, Quebec, expanding production capabilities and reinforcing the company’s industry leadership.

“We are thrilled to welcome FilSpec USA to our family,” said Gilles Desmarais, president of Textiles Monterey Group. “This strategic growth enhances our ability to serve our customers with innovative solutions and premium yarn products across multiple markets.”

Both facilities will continue to uphold the company’s legacy of craftsmanship, technological advancement, and dedication to customer success.

Posted May 20, 2025

Source: FilSpec