RE&UP And Marchi & Fildi Join Forces To Develop Next-Gen Recycled Cotton Yarns

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands — April 14, 2025 — RE&UP announces a new partnership with Marchi & Fildi to co-develop a new generation of premium recycled cotton yarns. The collaboration – currently at pre-industrial stage – combines RE&UP’s cutting-edge textile-to-textile recycling technology with Marchi & Fildi’s deep expertise in sustainable yarn development and manufacturing.

With the goal of reaching all levels of the textile value chain, the project represents a key milestone in the evolution of circular innovation. The recycled cotton fibers used in the initiative come from RE&UP’s fully integrated process, which transforms post-consumer waste into high-quality raw materials ready for industrial application.

As leaders in their respective fields, RE&UP and Marchi & Fildi bring together a powerful blend of innovation and excellence. This collaboration is driven by a shared belief: that circularity must go hand in hand with uncompromising quality. By combining RE&UP’s breakthrough recycling technology with Marchi & Fildi’s expertise in premium yarn development, the two companies are laying the groundwork for scalable, high-performance solutions that can elevate the entire textile value chain.

“Partnering with Marchi & Fildi means joining forces with a company that shares our commitment to quality, innovation, and circular transformation. This collaboration allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible with recycled cotton fibers and move one step closer to making Next-Gen yarns a scalable reality for the entire industry.” said Marco Lucietti, Head of Global Marketing and Communications, RE&UP.

“The evolution of our yarns from recycled fibers requires continuous investment in technical expertise and advanced technologies. What truly makes the difference are synergies with partners like RE&UP, who share our vision of quality and circularity, opening new opportunities for joint development.” said Alberto Grosso, Business Development Manager, Marchi&Fildi Group.

Posted: April 14, 2025

Source: RE&UP