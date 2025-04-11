Bio-Based Materials Innovator Simplifyber Raises Series A Funding In Mission To Transform Manufacturing Of Fashion, Car Interiors, And Consumer Goods

RALEIGH, N.C. — April 10, 2025 — Simplifyber, a materials startup pioneering an innovative 3D-molding process to radically reduce the environmental impact of soft goods manufacturing and the use of synthetic fibers, today announces the completion of its US$12 million Series A funding round. This was led by Suzano Ventures, a new investor in Simplifyber, and the corporate venture capital arm of the world’s largest wood pulp supplier, alongside At One Ventures, Techstars, Plug and Play Sustainability Fund, One Small Planet, Staddle Holdings, Collateral Good, M.I.H. Capital, Overlay Capital, Meliorate Partners, and others.

This Series A round follows on from a US$4.2 million Seed round completed in July 2022.

Simplifyber has developed a novel process that bypasses many of the production steps required in traditional soft goods manufacturing, such as spinning, weaving, cutting, and sewing. The company has developed a proprietary natural fiber liquid known as Fybron™, that can be injected into 3D molds to create a variety of soft goods, which in many applications is fully bio-based and biodegradable.

Founded in 2021, Simplifyber has already demonstrated the potential for its technology in the footwear industry. The company’s first product – a shoe upper made from cellulose-based material – was unveiled at Paris Fashion Week in September 2024 through a collaboration with the brand GANNI.

This funding will support Simplifyber’s growth, allowing the company to strengthen its materials science and mechanical engineering capabilities, expand its manufacturing, accelerate partnership and business development efforts in new regions and sectors, and build out pilot-scale facilities to bring the business closer to cost parity with traditional textile production.

Maria Intscher-Owrang, CEO and co-founder of Simplifyber, said:

“Our world is over-reliant on fossil-based materials, and our planet won’t support this for much longer. Manufacturers and brands know this is the case and many are actively looking for alternatives. The demand is there, but now we need to rapidly scale solutions to meet the need. At Simplifyber, we believe that the best way to reduce process waste and prevent plastics from ending up in the environment is to begin at the design stage, offering industries an innovative way to use bio-based materials, all while using significantly less energy and producing less waste.

“We’ve had a great deal of interest from brand partners and investors, and we’re thrilled to have secured Suzano Ventures as a strategic investor in our Series A round. Since we started our company, Suzano has been one of our main fiber suppliers, because they are one of the world’s most sustainable and efficient producers of bio-based feedstock. This partnership will give us access to world-class expertise and support, helping us to reach new markets and accelerate our growth.”

Paula Puzzi, Corporate Venture Capital Senior Manager at Suzano Ventures, added:

“Every year we have evaluated hundreds of startups that are pushing forward the frontiers of what is possible with bio-based materials. In this scenario, we believe that Simplifyber is very promising in this ecosystem since its pioneering approach has the potential to disrupt soft goods supply chains in sectors ranging from apparel to automotive. We are excited to play our part in the company’s development following the completion of this Series A round, which we believe will create many new opportunities to replace fossil-based synthetic materials with sustainable, bio-based alternatives, in line with our purpose to meet society’s growing demand for environmentally friendly solutions.”

Posted: April 11, 2025

Source: Simplifyber / Suzano Ventures

