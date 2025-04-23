Ambercycle And Highsun Form Strategic Partnership To Advance Circular Solutions For Synthetic Materials

LOS ANGELES and FUZHOU, China — April 23, 2025 — Ambercycle, a leader in circular materials, and Highsun Holding Group (HSCC), a global manufacturing leader, announced that they have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement. The collaboration will focus on scaling textile-to-textile (T2T) closed-loop recycling systems, establishing innovative solutions across the entire industry value chain, and jointly promoting the transformation and upgrading of the global textile value chain

As core strategic partners, Ambercycle and HSCC will accelerate the industry’s transition to a circular economy through joint recycling fiber market development, end-of-life textile feedstock sourcing, joint engineering collaboration, new material production and the promotion of quality and industry standards for circular materials.

“At HSCC, we are committed to leading the future of sustainable materials by incorporating cutting-edge recycling technologies into our production processes,” said Mei Zhen, vice president of HSCC. “Through this partnership with Ambercycle, we are accelerating the adoption of recycled materials, helping to reduce dependency on virgin resources and drive meaningful change in the industry.”

HSCC, recognized as a leader in the polymer and yarn production space, has an advanced technology R&D center in the Netherlands and scales globally from its base in China. By replacing virgin polyester and nylon with textile-to-textile recycled materials, this collaboration aims to redefine how synthetics are produced—minimizing waste, reducing carbon emissions, and creating a more decarbonized supply chain.

“We are glad to announce our partnership with HSCC, as it represents the new era for circularity,” said Shay Sethi, Co-founder and CEO of Ambercycle. “Scaling textile-to-textile solutions requires deep partnerships, innovation, and development of the global apparel value chain to work in harmony with the planet. By partnering with HSCC, we’re establishing a foundational partnership for circular systems to work at scale. This is how we turn circularity from an industry-wide ambition into a global reality.”

With HSCC’s resource advantages in the global industry chain and Ambercycle’s professional experience in the field of recycled materials, the two companies aim to establish industry-wide standards for circularity, ensuring that regenerated synthetics are traceable, high-performance, and scalable. By leveraging economies of scale and shared innovation, the partnership will promote the production of textile recycled materials to realize a truly closed loop, and help build a more sustainable future for the global textile and apparel industry.

Posted: April 23, 2025

Source: Ambercycle