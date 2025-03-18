UNIFI®, Maker Of REPREVE®, Named To Fast Company’s Annual List Of The World’s Most Innovative Companies Of 2025 For Fashion And Apparel

GREENSBORO, N.C. — March 18, 2025 — UNIFI Inc., the maker of REPREVE®, is proud to have been named to Fast Company’s prestigious list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2025 in the Fashion and Apparel category. This year’s list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations to set new standards and achieve remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 609 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

“Being recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies is a great honor,” said Eddie Ingle, UNIFI CEO. “Polyester is the most widely used fiber in the world, and industries need a sustainable solution that can be adopted into supply chains to reduce reliance on virgin production. Our goal at UNIFI® is to use our industry leading REPREVE brand to mainstream recycled and circular products, which will help build a more sustainable future.”

UNIFI is establishing global standards in recycling technology with its innovative Textile Takeback™ process. This process produces circular polyester and insulation, ThermaLoop™, at commercial scale. Textile Takeback products are created using post-industrial and post-consumer fabric waste, allowing global brands to find new life for their waste and extend the lifecycle of these materials.

UNIFI monitors its progress using third-party, peer-reviewed LCA data and bold target setting. To date, UNIFI has recycled the equivalent of 950 million T-shirts’ worth of textile and yarn waste, placing the Company more than halfway toward its goal of recycling the equivalent of 1.5 billion T-shirts’ worth of waste by fiscal year 2030. Additionally, UNIFI aims to divert 50 billion plastic bottles from landfills by the end of 2025 and is on pace to cut GHG emissions intensity 30% by fiscal year 2030.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company’s hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To determine honorees, Fast Company’s editors and writers review companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world.

“Our list of the Most Innovative Companies offers both a comprehensive look at innovation today and a playbook for the future,” said Fast Company Editor-In-Chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year, we recognize companies that are harnessing AI in deep and meaningful ways, brands that are turning customers into superfans by over delivering for them, and challengers that are introducing bold ideas and vital competition to their industries. At a time when the world is rapidly shifting, these companies are charting the way forward.”

The full list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies honorees can now be found at fastcompany.com. It will also be available on newsstands beginning March 25.

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala for honorees on June 5. The summit features a day of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation.

*100% recycled materials refers to the base polymer excluding colorants and/or additive packages

Posted: March 18, 2025

Source: UNIFI, Inc.