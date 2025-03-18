QTI Fibers Announces Abhi Agrawal As New CEO To Drive Strategic Growth

GREENSBORO, N.C. — March 18, 2025 — QTI Fibers is proud to announce the appointment of Abhi Agrawal as CEO. This strategic leadership move is a part of QTI’s ongoing commitment to strengthen its position in the market as a leading supplier of advanced materials and innovative technical solutions. The QTI Fibers portfolio of companies includes Quantum Materials, Twitchell Technical Products, and Infinity Woven Products.

Effective immediately, Agrawal will oversee QTI’s businesses located in North Carolina and Alabama, with a focus on bringing together the collaborative strengths of Quantum Materials, Twitchell, and Infinity. QTI Fibers has been a Norwest Equity Partners (NEP) portfolio company since 2022.

“It is an honor to join QTI and the NEP family of companies. Our focus and commitment at QTI Fibers are to deliver industry-leading quality by investing in our people, advanced materials, and robust manufacturing processes. We prioritize customer-driven innovation through tailored solutions and remain dedicated to Made-in-America manufacturing, ensuring a reliable and responsive supply chain for our customers,” Agrawal said.

Agrawal brings extensive leadership experience to QTI Fibers having served as president and CEO of multiple manufacturing businesses throughout his career. He spent the first nine years of his professional career in strategy and operations consulting at Mitchell Madison Group and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he honed expertise in business strategy and operational improvements

Following his time at BCG, Agrawal spent six years at Dover Corp., where he led the Dover Digital Printing business, specializing in textiles and managing multiple global business units. His leadership in this role helped drive growth and operational excellence across the organization. Before joining QTI Fibers, Abhi served as CEO of SCRAM Systems, a private equity-backed public safety solutions company. Additionally, he served as president at Banjo Corp., a manufacturing business unit of IDEX Corp. (NYSE IEX) that serves the agricultural machinery industry.

“We are confident that Abhi’s leadership will strengthen our foundation and drive innovation, quality, and growth. With Abhi at the helm, we are well positioned to take QTI Fibers to the next level of success,” shared Jason Sondell, managing director at NEP on behalf of QTI Board of Directors.

Posted: March 18, 2025

Source: QTI Fibers (QTI)