Industrial Summit Technology (I.S.T.) Unveils IMIDETEX®: A Super Fiber Enhancing Composite Performance For Advanced Industries

PARILN, N.J. — March 2025 — In occasion of composites show JEC World 2025, Industrial Summit Technology (I.S.T.) proudly launched IMIDETEX®, an advanced polyimide fiber engineered to redefine composite applications. With exceptional properties such as high tensile strength (3.0 GPa), a continuous use temperature exceeding 250°C, and an ultra-low water absorption rate (<0.9%), IMIDETEX stands out as a super fiber for the most demanding environments.

IMIDETEX®: A Game-Changer in Composite Innovation

IMIDETEX introduces a new dimension to composite materials, working in synergy with traditional glass and carbon fibers to enhance their performance and unlock unprecedented applications. Unlike conventional materials that require trade-offs between strength, weight, and flexibility, IMIDETEX integrates seamlessly into composite structures, complementing and expanding the functional capabilities of existing solutions.

When combined with carbon or glass fibers, IMIDETEX provides superior vibration damping, improved impact resistance, and significant weight reduction without compromising structural integrity. This complementary nature enables composites to meet more demanding specifications, pushing the boundaries of innovation in industries such as aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, and high-performance sports equipment.

A step forward for the industry

With its unique balance of lightweight strength, durability, and multifunctional properties, IMIDETEX opens new possibilities for industries seeking cutting-edge composite solutions. Rather than replacing conventional fibers, IMIDETEX enhances existing materials, enabling manufacturers to elevate their performance standards while maintaining the proven advantages of glass and carbon fibers.

This strategic approach positions IMIDETEX as an advanced additive fiber that expands the scope of composite applications, fostering innovation in material science.

Key Features of IMIDETEX® Composites

When incorporated into composite structures, IMIDETEX delivers enhanced performance through its distinctive properties:

Superior Electromagnetic Transparency — Enhances communication performance and high-frequency support.

Low Transmission Loss — Optimizes signal quality, increases energy efficiency, and enables long-distance transmission.

Exceptional Vibration Damping — Improves structural stability and dynamic performance.

Outstanding Impact Resistance — Provides high durability against external impacts and minimizes structural damage.

Additionally, IMIDETEX retains the inherent properties of polyimide, including high heat resistance, low water absorption, and high strength, making it an ideal enhancement for high-performance composite applications.

Versatile Applications Across Industries

IMIDETEX is engineered to meet the evolving demands of industries that require high-performance composite materials. By enhancing rather than replacing existing materials, it unlocks new possibilities in various fields, including telecommunication devices (5G/6G, RF equipment), sports equipment (protective gear, high-performance devices), automotive and mobility, public infrastructure, medical devices, and aerospace & satellite technologies.

Sports & High-Performance Equipment

In the sports industry, composite materials are widely used to enhance performance and durability. IMIDETEX significantly improves vibration absorption and weight reduction, making it particularly well-suited for high-performance equipment such as skis, rackets, and protective gear. These properties help athletes achieve better control, comfort and endurance.

Aerospace & Satellite Technologies

Weight reduction and structural integrity are critical in aerospace applications. IMIDETEX® contributes to the development of lighter yet stronger components, enhancing fuel efficiency and durability in extreme environments. Additionally, its superior vibration damping properties improve stability, while its electromagnetic transparency makes it ideal for applications where radio wave transmission is essential, such as satellite components and aircraft communication systems.

Automotive & Mobility Solutions

As the automotive industry transitions toward greater energy efficiency and sustainability, lightweight and durable materials are in high demand. IMIDETEX enhances vehicle components by reducing weight and improving impact resistance, contributing to better fuel efficiency and lower emissions. Its integration into automotive composites supports next-generation transportation innovations.

Sustainability and Eco-Conscious Innovation

As industries increasingly prioritize sustainability, IMIDETEX provides an environmentally responsible solution. With high durability and an extended lifespan, it contributes to longer-lasting composite structures, reducing material waste and minimizing the need for replacements.

Additionally, IMIDETEX is significantly more energy-efficient in production, generating approximately one-fifth of the CO₂ emissions associated with carbon fiber manufacturing. This aligns with global sustainability goals, making it a key enabler for eco-friendly composite innovations.

Aesthetic and Functional Design Advancements

Beyond performance, IMIDETEX offers designers a distinctive aesthetic appeal. Its natural amber hue provides a unique visual identity, adding new possibilities for product design without sacrificing strength or heat resistance. IMIDETEX enables manufacturers to combine technical excellence with design flexibility, creating next-generation composite materials that stand out in both form and function.

Posted March 25, 2025

Source: I.S.T.