DuPont™ Kevlar® EXO™ Named Edison Award Finalist In The Critical Safety Materials Advancement Category

WILMINGTON, Del. — March 5, 2025 — DuPont is proud to announce that its breakthrough innovation, Kevlar® EXO™, has been honored as a finalist for the Edison Awards(TM) in the Critical Safety Materials Advancement category.

DuPont™ Kevlar® has long been the advanced material behind high-performing body armor that protects those who serve. Now, with body armor crafted using Kevlar® EXO™, military and law enforcement officers can experience previously unavailable levels of ballistic protection without compromising on mobility and comfort. With unmatched pliability, Kevlar® EXO™ contours to curves and body lines, providing a more body-inclusive solution while still offering maximum protection.

“Kevlar® EXO™ is solving real-world challenges by redefining the standards of protection and performance,” said Nicole Blankenbeckler, Technical Director at DuPont, “Protective equipment needs to be not only strong but also comfortable, flexible and lightweight to ensure maximum protection in the demanding environments where it is deployed—whether in law enforcement, military operations, or space exploration. We are incredibly proud and honored to be a finalist in 2025.”

This year’s finalists were selected from thousands of submissions and were rigorously evaluated on concept, value and impact by the Edison Awards Steering Committee, which is made up of an independent panel of senior scientists, engineers, designers and academics. Their expertise ensures that the winners represent the highest standards of ingenuity and influence across industries.

“Edison once said, ‘The value of an idea lies in the using of it,’ and our 2025 finalists embody this sentiment in extraordinary ways,” said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards. “From healthcare and sustainability, to just the tip of the iceberg of what’s possible with AI and robotics, these innovators are tackling the world’s most pressing challenges and creating solutions that inspire progress for future generations.”

The Edison Awards™ is an annual competition honoring excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design, and innovation. The gold, silver and bronze winners will be announced at the 2025 Edison Awards Gala in Fort Myers, Florida on April 3rd.

Posted: March 6, 2025

Source: DuPont Water and Protection