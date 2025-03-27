BASF Starts Up Its First Plant For Recycled Polyamide 6 — loopamid Now Commercially Available

LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany / SHANGHAI, China — March 27, 2025 — BASF announced the start-up of the world’s first commercial loopamid® plant. The production facility at the Caojing site in Shanghai, China, has an annual capacity of 500 metric tons and marks an important step in the supply of sustainable products for the textile industry. “The startup of this plant once again demonstrates BASF’s innovative strength,” said Stephan Kothrade, member of the Board of Executive Directors and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of BASF SE. “As an integral part of our Winning Ways strategy, we utilize our chemistry to develop solutions for the biggest challenges of our time. loopamid transforms textile waste into a valuable resource, helps save raw materials and closes the textile loop.”

loopamid is a recycled polyamide 6 that is entirely based on textile waste. The new production facility supports the growing demand for sustainable polyamide 6 fibers in the textile industry. “I am proud of our team, which has worked with great passion and dedication to achieve the commercialization of loopamid,” said Ramkumar Dhruva, President of BASF’s Monomers division. “The technology behind loopamid allows textile-to-textile recycling for polyamide 6 in a wide variety of fabric blends, including those with elastane. I am convinced that loopamid not only makes a significant contribution to the textile circular economy, but also helps our customers achieve their sustainability goals.”

GRS certification for plant and loopamid products

The plant as well as the quantities of loopamid produced are certified according to the Global Recycled Standard (GRS). This certification guarantees to consumers and textile manufacturers that loopamid is made from recycled materials and that the production processes comply with specific environmental and social criteria. In addition, first yarn manufacturers are successfully using loopamid.

Post-industrial and post-consumer textile waste as basis for loopamid

To produce loopamid in its new plant, BASF currently utilizes industrial textile waste from textile manufacturing and will gradually increase the share of post-consumer waste. This feedstock includes cutting scraps, defective cuts, offcuts and other production textile waste from the textile industry. These materials are collected and provided to BASF by customers and partners. End-of-life garments made from polyamide 6 and other textile products can also be utilized for the production of loopamid. All these waste materials are challenging to recycle because they typically consist of a mixture of different fibers and materials as well as dyes and additives. Additionally, for post-consumer waste recycling, buttons, zippers and accessories must be removed in advance. BASF works closely with partners and customers to accelerate the development of collection and sorting systems.

loopamid®

With loopamid, BASF has developed an innovative solution to improve circularity in the fashion industry and recycle polyamide 6 textile waste. Due to its capability to tolerate all fabric mixtures like PA6 and elastane, the technology behind loopamid allows textile-to-textile recycling of post-industrial and post-consumer textile waste. The fibers and materials can be recycled over multiple cycles. At the same time, the material characteristics are identical to those of conventional virgin polyamide. Further information on www.loopamid.com.

Posted: March 27, 2025

Source: BASF