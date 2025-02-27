Universal Fibers® Announces Latest Investment Into Japanese Market

OSAKA, Japan — February 27, 2025 — Universal Fibers, Inc. is delighted to announce its latest facility, now operating in Japan. Building on two decades of service to the Japanese market from our Asia Pacific base, this new venture represents a significant expansion of our global service commitment. Located in Osaka, Universal Fibers Japan, is poised to meet the increasing demands for sustainable, high-performance fibers in this vital market.

“Japan is a pivotal market for us, and the establishment of Universal Fibers Japan allows us to enhance our local presence significantly,” stated Roger Seow, VP of International Sales. “With direct investment in local manufacturing capabilities and talent, we are excited to introduce our groundbreaking Thrive® matter, the world’s lowest carbon footprint fiber, to the Japanese market.”

The texturing facility will manufacture a variety of finished yarns, including chemistries in both type 6 and 66 nylon, while catering to manufacturers and specifiers across commercial, residential, and automotive sectors. “This expansion is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and customer service,” remarked Marc Ammen, CEO of Universal Fiber Systems. “We couldn’t be more pleased with this latest asset and the platform it provides Universal Fibers to expand in the region.”

“Having assets on the ground in Japan enhances our agility and speed to market, ensuring better logistical support and shorter lead times,” commented Mr. Masaya Okuda, Country Sales Manager for Universal Fibers Japan. He further noted, “This proximity also allows for deeper engagement with our customers, enabling us to stay ahead of market trends and to offer innovative, exclusive products from Universal Fibers’ diverse portfolio.”

Posted: February 27, 2025

Source: Universal Fibers, Inc.