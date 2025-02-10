UNIFI®, Makers of REPREVE®, Launches Integr8™, Globally Available Performance Enhancing Filament Yarn

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February 10, 2025 — Unifi, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “UNIFI®”), the makers of REPREVE® and one of the world’s innovators in recycled and synthetic yarns, today launches Integr8™, the textile industry’s most comprehensive, multi-functional sustainable yarn. Traceable and made including REPREVE® recycled polyester, Integr8™ is a spandex-free stretch yarn that combines softness with moisture management and offers cutting-edge functionality for a wide range of applications. Integr8™ elevates the performance and functionality of woven, knit, and seamless products, making it ideal for apparel, footwear, and home furnishings.

“Integr8 represents a breakthrough, particularly for apparel and footwear brands that have long sought the stretch of spandex without the associated environmental burden. With one of the industry’s most comprehensive suites of performance-engineered technologies, UNIFI is ideally positioned to meet the growing demand for sustainable, functional yarn.” said Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of Unifi, Inc.

About Integr8:

Continuous filament yarn, made including post-consumer recycled plastic that delivers exceptional softness and superior performance characteristics.

Revolutionary, integrated performance features include ultra-soft hand feel, spandex-free comfort stretch, moisture management, evaporative cooling, UPF protection, and easy-care, low-wrinkle properties. (Certain properties may be dependent on fabric construction.)

Embedded with the superior characteristics of REPREVE® with fully traceable FiberPrint® technology and certified by U-TRUST®, along with Oeko-Tex®, GRS, and SCS certifications for recycled content.

The new filament yarn is available globally and can be used seamlessly across fabric applications. Its multifaceted functionality and scaled availability addresses key opportunities for the textile industry, particularly for brands aiming to create circular performance products and meet ambitious sustainability goals. With its versatility and traceability, Integr8 yarn offers endless possibilities across the apparel, footwear, and home furnishings industries.

UNIFI will showcase Integr8 at Hall 6 booth #6L40 during Première Vision Paris, taking place February 11th – 13th at the Paris Nord Villepinte convention center. For more information on UNIFI®, the makers of REPREVE®, please visit www.repreve.com.

Posted: February 10, 2025

Source: UNIFI, Inc.