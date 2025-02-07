UNIFI®, Makers Of REPREVE®, Announces U.S. Manufacturing Transition: Madison, N.C. Production Consolidated Into North And Central America UNIFI Facilities

GREENSBORO, N.C. — February 3, 2025 — Unifi, Inc. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “UNIFI”), an innovator in recycled and synthetic yarn, today announced it will be transitioning yarn production out of its manufacturing facility in Madison, North Carolina, and placing the property for sale in calendar 2025. Production activities currently occurring at the Madison, North Carolina facility will be consolidated into UNIFI facilities in North and Central America.

Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer of UNIFI, Inc., stated, “We are very grateful for the hard work, contributions, and support from everyone involved with the Madison facility, including the community and employees, past and present. We will work closely with our employees and community to ensure the smoothest transition possible, and we are offering existing employees available opportunities at our other facilities in North Carolina.”

Ingle continued, “The closure of this facility enables us to better align UNIFI’s manufacturing footprint with our growing customer base across North and Central America. This move, which involves relocating some machinery to other manufacturing locations, will enhance our cost structure and strengthen our balance sheet.

“Importantly, this transition will not impact our ability to meet the demands of the market or our strategic initiatives focused on innovation, the REPREVE® portfolio, and continuous financial improvement. We look forward to transitioning to a more robust operating profile, revitalizing our Americas businesses, and creating a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders.”

Posted: February 7, 2025

Source: UNIFI, Inc.