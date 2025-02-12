Malvina Hoxha Joins Hyosung TNC As New US Marketing Director

SEOUL, South Korea — February 12, 2025 — To further drive its business expansion in the US, Hyosung TNC has appointed industry expert, Malvina Hoxha, as its new US Director of Marketing.

At Hyosung, Ms. Hoxha will direct the company’s US marketing team in the promotion of Hyosung’s specialty fibers and fabrics to targeted brand and retail accounts. Additionally, she will manage joint development and promotional programs with key industry partners.

Based on the U.S. East Coast, Ms. Hoxha has years of experience in the textile, fashion, and retail markets. She has led strategic roles throughout her career from business development, marketing to sourcing and developing products with organizations such as, Ralph Lauren, Lenzing Tencel, and Chargeurs. Ms. Hoxha holds a business degree from Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and an MBA certificate from Cambridge Judge Business School in circular economy and sustainable business models.

“Malvina brings a wealth of resources to our team,” said Sora Yoo, Hyosung Chief Marketing Officer. “Her extensive expertise in navigating the complexities of product development, branding, retail, and consumer needs will reinforce our position as a leading textile solutions provider in the U.S.”

With offices in more than 29 countries, 77 cities and 119 business sites, Hyosung can locally support and interact with the international value chain. Together with Hyosung’s Fashion Design Center (FDC) Team who forecast trends and create fabric stories and samples in the context of global trends, Hyosung’s Global Brand Marketing Team supports brands and retailers with design concepts, textile, and product development, and facilitate the promotion of products made with Hyosung specialty fibers to consumers.

Posted: February 12, 2025

Source: Hyosung TNC