Birla Cellulose, Cellulosic Fibres Division Of Grasim Industries And LNJ Bhilwara Group Collaborate To Explore Functional Textiles With Graphene 

MUMBAI — February 13, 2025 — Birla Cellulose, Cellulosic Fibres division of Grasim Industries Ltd is pleased to announce the signing of a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with LNJ Bhilwara Group Companies (RSWM Limited & TACC Limited) as the next step forward in the development of graphene technology for textile applications.

Graphene, a single layer of carbon atoms in a hexagonal lattice, is known for its exceptional strength, conductivity, and lightweight properties, with applications in electronics, energy storage, coatings, composites, construction materials, and textiles.

Under this collaboration:

TACC Limited will supply graphene derivatives to Birla Cellulose

will supply graphene derivatives to Birla Cellulose Birla Cellulose will integrate TACC’s graphene derivatives into the production of viscose fibres.

will integrate TACC’s graphene derivatives into the production of viscose fibres. RSWM Limited will use these graphene-enhanced viscose fibres for textile manufacturing

This collaboration is set to evaluate textile innovation, integrating graphene’s remarkable properties into fabrics, enhancing durability, performance, and sustainability.

TACC Limited, an innovation-driven venture of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, is a key player in the advanced materials sector, specializing in synthetic graphite and graphene derivatives. With a strong commitment to green technologies and sustainability, TACC continues to push the boundaries of graphene synthesis and its diverse industrial applications.

As one of India’s largest textile manufacturers, RSWM Limited has been at the forefront of innovation in yarn and fabric production for over five decades. With state-of-the-art manufacturing units and a strong export presence in over 70 countries, RSWM is a leader in delivering high-quality textile solutions to global markets.

Birla Cellulose, the cellulosic fibres business of Grasim Industries Ltd, flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is a leading sustainability-focused Man-Made Cellulosic Fibres (MMCF) producer.

Birla Cellulose’s manufacturing units apply environmentally efficient closed-loop technologies including recycled materials and enhanced conservation of natural resources. Its five global advanced research centres are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and pilot plants. Birla Cellulose’s fibers are made from renewable wood and are produced using a closed-loop process with significantly lower carbon emissions and lower resource consumption.

Birla Cellulose collaborates actively with its upstream and downstream partners to create a bigger and broader positive impact on the sustainability of its value chain. Visit www.birlacellulose.com

Posted: February 17, 2025

Source: Birla Cellulose / Grasim Industries Ltd.