5th Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress (GFC) Innovation Days Call For Papers

VIENNA, Austria — February 20, 2025 — The Dornbirn GFC Innovation Days are back for the 5th year, and we’re on the lookout for groundbreaking ideas from young companies and startups! This is your chance to pitch, connect, and gain visibility in front of industry leaders, potential investors, and global innovators.

Key Details

Application Deadline: March 31, 2025

Event Location: Dornbirn, Austria

What’s Included: Live pitch opportunity, networking with top industry players, and access to 100+ expert presentations.

Why Join?

Get noticed: Present your innovation to fiber producers, machine builders, and decisionmakers.

Pitch your startup: Take the stage and showcase your ideas to an international audience.

Build connections: Network with key players in fibers, textiles, and cross-industry solutions.

Showcase your innovation for 3 days: Your dedicated exhibition space allows you to connect with fiber producers, processors, and machine builders in a dynamic networking environment.

Gain exclusive insights: Learn from industry leaders through expert talks and discussions.

Compete for the Innovation Days Award: A chance to gain industry recognition.

Free access to Dornbirn GFC: Includes the gala and speaker networking evening.

Focus Topics 2025

Carbon Stewardship – Biomass, Recycling & Capture for a Sustainable Future

Fiber Innovations – From Production to Application

Workwear & Protective Textiles – Advancing safety and defense solutions

Cross-Industry Synergies – Energy Transition, Pulp, Paper & Packaging Innovations

Who Should Apply?

Startups and early-stage innovators developing bio-based, recycled, and carbon negative fibers, smart textiles, high-performance materials, and sustainable nonwoven solutions for applications in fashion, workwear, defense, packaging, and energy transition

Researchers and entrepreneurs with disruptive solutions

Companies looking for visibility, and new partnerships

This is your opportunity to stand out in the fiber industry and connect with those shaping the future.

Apply now – Deadline: March 31, 2025

For more information, contact: office@dornbirn-gfc.com

Save the Dates:

All Dornbirn GFC Activities 2025 – Key Dates for Innovation & Networking!

Dornbirn GFC ASIA / Korea

In collaboration with DYETEC, KOFOTI, and Textile TechForum, this event will take place on 3rd & 4th April 2025 at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO), Busan, South Korea.

CRETE 2025 International Conference

Organized together with the Technical University of Crete, this conference will run from 27th to 31st May 2025 in Chania, Greece.

64th Dornbirn GFC & 5th Innovation Days

Join us for the flagship event from 10th to 12th September 2025 in Dornbirn, Austria, showcasing cutting-edge research and innovation.

Dornbirn GFC ASIA / India

In partnership with Techtextil India 2025, this event will be held on 18th November 2025 in Mumbai, India

Posted: February 20, 2025

Source: Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress (GFC)