Toray Reaffirms Its Support Of The Composite Core Conductor Market As DOE Awards GRIP Projects

TACOMA, Wash. — December 17, 2024 — Toray Composite Materials America Inc., a manufacturer and supplier of carbon fiber and prepreg materials, congratulates the project awardees of Round II of the Department of Energy (DOE) Grid Resilience and Innovation Partnerships (GRIP) program. The GRIP program aims to ensure all American communities have consistent access to affordable, reliable, and clean electricity.

On October 18, the DOE awarded $2 billion to 38 projects in the second round of the GRIP awards. The projects, spanning 42 states and the District of Columbia, will safeguard the U.S. power grid from extreme weather, reduce community costs, and increase grid capacity to accommodate load growth from electrification, manufacturing, and data centers.

In light of the recent government initiative, Toray Composite Materials America reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality standard modulus carbon fiber to support the expanded transmission capacity of the U.S. power grid and adding grid-enhancing technologies.

Toray, with its TORAYCA™ carbon fiber, has a long history of providing quality material for composite core conductor manufacturers such as CTC Global, the manufacturer of the most stringently tested and widely deployed composite core conductor in the world. The company uses high-strength carbon fiber in its ACCC® Conductor, which doubles the conductor’s current capacity and reduces line loss by up to 30 percent compared to conventional steel cable core conductors. Anne McDowell, vice president of commercial operations at CTC Global, stated: “We’re helping utilities across the country deliver the greatest amount of electricity at the lowest capital cost, and are proud of the progress we have made in improving U.S. grid capacity and reliability.”

“As the world’s leading manufacturer of carbon fiber, we are well-positioned to support CTC Global and other conductor manufacturers looking to provide enhanced conductor solutions to the power grid,” said Tim Kirk, vice president of marketing and strategy of Toray.

Posted: December 17, 2024

Source: Toray Composite Materials America, Inc.