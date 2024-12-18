Project STOP And Accenture Team To Tackle Mismanaged Waste With Innovative Digital App

BANYUWANGI, East Java, Indonesia — December 18, 2024 — Project STOP is delighted to announce a strategic collaboration with Accenture to scale up the ongoing Project STOP Banyuwangi Hijau program in East Java, Indonesia. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the effort to develop and implement effective household waste management and recycling systems in Indonesia.

With the introduction of the Project STOP Banyuwangi Hijau App, the project makes an important contribution to transforming waste management in Indonesia by digitizing processes, enhancing accountability and streamlining operations. The app has already reached nearly 30,000 households, with plans to expand to 377,000, and aims to improve customer registration, fee collection and route optimization in low-connectivity rural areas.

The initiative is part of Project STOP’s broader mission to create comprehensive, economically sustainable waste management systems in Southeast Asia at scale. Project STOP was co-founded by Borealis and Systemiq in 2017, and since then has connected more than 450,000 people to a waste management system. Through collaborative efforts with national and local governments in Indonesia, local communities, private sector companies and academia partners, Project STOP aims to reduce plastic leakage into the environment, enhance public health and create green jobs. The app will support Project STOP with rolling out effective household waste management systems to hundreds of thousands of people without access to a formal managed waste system today, stopping the influx of waste into the environment and oceans at source.

Accenture is supporting this effort primarily through Accenture Song, Accenture’s tech-powered creative group. Leveraging a team of digital innovators and technology experts, Accenture Song co-developed the app, applying human-centered design principles to address key challenges in waste management. This collaboration reflects Accenture’s ongoing commitment to combining creativity, technology, and sustainability to tackle complex social and environmental challenges. Through this innovative work, both organizations aim to create a blueprint for future waste management programs across Indonesia and beyond.

“At Accenture, we believe technology can be a powerful catalyst for solving the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Ronny Laudien, Experience Architect at Accenture Song. “By working closely with Project STOP and applying our expertise in digital innovation, we’re creating scalable, sustainable solutions that address both environmental concerns and improve the quality of life for communities. This project is a testament to the impact that can be achieved when technology, creativity, and purpose come together.”

Optimizing waste management with digital solutions

The Project STOP Banyuwangi Hijau App provides practical solutions for rural areas where waste management systems are now being developed. Its key features include:

Real-time registration : Residents can easily sign up for waste collection services digitally.

: Residents can easily sign up for waste collection services digitally. Fee collection system : Digital payments make it easy for users to pay for services, improving efficiency and transparency.

: Digital payments make it easy for users to pay for services, improving efficiency and transparency. Route optimization : Waste collectors can plan the most efficient routes, reducing time and operational costs.

: Waste collectors can plan the most efficient routes, reducing time and operational costs. Designed for low-connectivity areas : The app is tailored for use in regions of Indonesia with limited internet access, ensuring inclusivity.

: The app is tailored for use in regions of Indonesia with limited internet access, ensuring inclusivity. Fit-for-purpose devices : Built for smaller screen sizes and cost-effective devices, making it accessible to waste management workers and communities in rural areas.

: Built for smaller screen sizes and cost-effective devices, making it accessible to waste management workers and communities in rural areas. Map views: Helps identify households not yet participating in the program, allowing targeted outreach and better service coverage.

Beyond improving waste collection with the new App, Accenture and Project STOP will explore new ways to enhance transparency in the recycling process. Through materials tracking and tracing technology, plastics collected in ocean-bound areas will be monitored through the recycling chain, thus minimizing social and environmental risks and promoting greater accountability and efficiency.

“We are grateful to have Accenture as a partner in Project STOP Banyuwangi Hijau,” says Markus Horcher, Director Sustainability & Public Affairs at Borealis. “This collaboration is a great example of how working together across sectors fosters the development of innovative solutions that create sustainable and long-lasting impact.”

Steven Sujoto, Program Director, Project STOP Banyuwangi Hijau at Systemiq, says, “As co-founders of Project STOP, we believe that addressing the root causes of plastic pollution requires bold partnerships and innovative solutions. Our collaboration with Accenture in Project STOP Banyuwangi Hijau is a powerful example of how technology and systems thinking can drive transformational change. With this app and Project STOP’s system enabler approach, we are creating a replicable model for sustainable waste management that not only protects the environment but also benefits communities across Indonesia.”

Since its introduction, the Project STOP Banyuwangi Hijau App has received external recognition, receiving prestigious awards from the Art Directors Club (ADC), earning one bronze and two other awards, recognizing it as an exemplary Native Android App promoting sustainable waste disposal in Indonesia. The ADC awards brings together approximately 800 leading figures in creative communication annually, honoring outstanding achievements in communication and design.

For more information about Project STOP please visit: www.stopoceanplastics.com

For more information about the Banyuwangi Hijau App,

visit: https://banyuwangihijau.cargo.site/

Posted: December 18, 2024

Source: Borealis