Circulose Welcomes Sara Diez Jauregui And Kalyan Madabhushi To Its Board Of Directors

STOCKHOLM — December 13, 2024 — Circulose is proud to announce the appointment of Sara Diez Jauregui and Kalyan Madabhushi to further strengthen its Board of Directors, following the recent appointment of Chair Helena Helmersson. These additions bring world-class expertise across the value chain: Sara offers extensive experience with leading fashion and apparel brands, while Kalyan brings a notable career at Aditya Birla Group, a global leader in cellulosic fiber production.

With their expertise in fashion and sustainability, and global value chains, Sara and Kalyan join the Circulose team at a pivotal moment.

Sara brings a profound understanding of the industry and commitment to sustainability with a leading background in fashion, sports retail and digital platforms.

“I am deeply honored to join the board of Circulose and grateful to Altor, Circulose’s Chair, Helena Helmersson, and the CEO Jonatan Janmark for this incredible opportunity. Being part of a board with such talented professionals is both exciting and inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with the Circulose team to advance the mission of making fashion circular the norm, not the exception.” says Sara Diez Jauregui, Board Member at Circulose.

Kalyan’s expertise in the fiber and pulp industries, coupled with his strong leadership in driving circularity across global value chains, makes him an ideal addition to Circulose’s Board of Directors.

“I am delighted to join the board alongside Sara and under the leadership of Helena. Circulose’s combination of a strong owner like Altor, an energized team, and a commitment to learnings from past challenges is a recipe for success. A lot of great progress has already been achieved, and I am confident that Circulose is well-positioned to deliver measurable impact for our partners and customers. Together, we will continue to ensure Circulose’s role as a transformative force in the textile industry.” comments Kalyan Madabhushi, Board Member at Circulose.

Sara Diez Jauregui

Sara Diez Jauregui is a leader and strategic advisor with over 20 years of executive experience in the fashion, sports retail, and digital platforms industries. Known for her passion for sustainability, Sara has built a distinguished career working with some of the leading companies such as Zara (Inditex), Nike, and Zalando. Currently serving as the CEO of The Post Fiber, she is at the forefront of driving sustainable innovation in fashion. Additionally, she serves on the Board of Directors of Revolution Race, advocating for responsible practices and transformative change in the sector.

Kalyan Madabhushi

Kalyan Ram Madabhushi is a highly experienced CEO and Board Director with over 34 years of leadership in global businesses across diverse regions. Having held senior roles at Royal Dutch Shell and Aditya Birla Group (ABG), Kalyan has led transformation initiatives in the chemicals, fertilizers, and sustainable textile fibers sectors. He has served on multiple boards of international joint ventures and brings a strategic, results-driven approach to leadership. Kalyan holds an MBA in International Business and a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering, in addition to completing executive programs at IMD Switzerland and the University of Oxford.

Posted: December 13, 2024

Source: Circulose