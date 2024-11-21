Hyosung Presents CREORA® Performance And regen™ Sustainable Textile Innovations At ISPO Munich

SEOUL, South Korea — November 21, 2024 — With a focus on providing a complete range of textile solutions catered to the luxury sportswear market, Hyosung looks forward to showcasing a diverse portfolio of its branded CREORA® functional, and regen™ sustainable Spandex, Nylon and Polyester materials at ISPO Munich this December 3-5, Hall A1/520.

“Sustainable strategies vary widely among brands – whether it is recycled, bio-based or recyclable, so it’s important to provide solutions to meet their individual needs,” said Claire O’Neill, Hyosung TNC director of European brand marketing.

From Nature to Performance Fiber

Creating a more powerful, traceable sustainable story, Hyosung has expanded its regen BIO Spandex offering to include various options for the yarn to be made with a higher content of renewable resources to include new regen BIO + and regen BIO Max. Hyosung was the first company to commercially introduce USDA and SGS-certified regen Bio-Based Spandex made with 30% renewable resources at scale in 2022, which has been successfully adopted by leading global brands such as Pangaia, Icebreaker, Silver Sea Apparel, Van Harvey, and more.

Reuse. Recycle. Regen.

To meet consumer desire for sustainable apparel that offers comfort with performance benefits, Hyosung has uniquely added multi-function properties in the manufacture of its certified 100% recycled Spandex, Nylon and Polyester fibers that include performance benefits such as cooling, warming, anti-odour, and that also offer a natural touch. Hyosung will also present the latest innovations with its GRS-certified, 100% post-consumer recycled regen Ocean Nylon made from discarded fishing nets.

Additionally, through its partnership with Ambercycle, a leading material science company, Hyosung is introducing a circular polyester made from end-of-life textiles into supply chains, further advancing its efforts to create a circular textile ecosystem.

Engineered functional textiles designed for a better life

Continuously innovating, Hyosung anticipates what consumers expect from their performance apparel. ISPO highlights include:

CREORA Color+ Spandex overcomes the difficulty of dyeing regular Spandex blended with nylon and natural fibers preventing dreaded grin-through.

overcomes the difficulty of dyeing regular Spandex blended with nylon and natural fibers preventing dreaded grin-through. CREORA EasyFlex Spandex provides a luxurious soft feel, maintains a long-lasting comfortable fit, and allows for size inclusivity where one size can fit various body types.

provides a luxurious soft feel, maintains a long-lasting comfortable fit, and allows for size inclusivity where one size can fit various body types. CREORA Coolwave Nylon delivers long-lasting cooling and approximately 1.5 times faster moisture absorption compared to conventional nylon.

delivers long-lasting cooling and approximately 1.5 times faster moisture absorption compared to conventional nylon. CREORA Conadu Polyester is a mechanical stretch fiber that provides a cotton-like texture with excellent elasticity and recovery.

To support product developers and designers in creating garments aligned with the diverse luxury sportswear trend, Hyosung will showcase an extensive selection of fabrics and concept garments crafted with its innovative yarns, all designed by its Fashion Design Center team and featured prominently at its booth.

Sustainable Hub Green Stage Seminar in collaboration with Geno™ BDO™ Technology.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, 4pm, at the Sustainable Hub Green Stage (Hall 2, No. 626) Hyosung is proud to showcase how we are scaling-up production of regen BIO Spandex driven by Geno BDO Technology. The seminar will highlight the benefits for the industry, why it chose to work with Geno and, its future plans. Hyosung is also supporting the Material Lab – also located in Hall 2 – with an interactive display of how it makes its regen BIO Spandex from sugarcane.

Posted: November 21, 2024

Source: Hyosung