Helena Helmersson And Jonatan Janmark To Lead Circulose

STOCKHOLM — November 15, 2024 — Circulose is proud to announce the appointment of its new Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. Circulose now welcomes two strong leaders with in-depth expertise to accelerate Circulose’s journey to become a global champion for renewable textiles.

Circulose has appointed Helena Helmersson as the new Chairman of the Board, along with Jonatan Janmark as new CEO. They will be assuming their roles on December 1st, 2024.

“A challenger like Circulose, with the power to make the textile industry circular, will need experienced and world-class leaders to drive that change. We are taking action on that now, and we are immensely proud to attract Helena and Jonatan, a true dream team. Their experience and expertise are key for us to secure a stable and successful path for Circulose moving forward. They will be a great addition to Magnus, who has done an excellent job navigating Circulose through an intensive year as interim CEO and will continue to lead operations moving forward” said Clara Zverina, Principal at Altor.

Helena Helmersson joins Circulose with an extensive experience from the fashion industry and driver of sustainability leadership, most recently in her role as CEO at H&M Group.

“I am thrilled to be joining Circulose and support the company in my role as Chair. We have an ambitious agenda ahead of us and a talented team ready to make it happen. I am glad to be working with Altor, our partnership will benefit from their industrial heritage and helping companies scale. Circulose feels very much like a natural fit, for me and for the future, and I look forward to contributing with my many years of experience in the fashion industry.” said Helena Helmersson, Chair of Circulose.

Jonatan Janmark assumes the role of CEO for Circulose, Jonatan Janmark joins the company with in-depth experience from the consumer and textile industry as Partner at McKinsey & Company.

“For the past years, I have had the fortune of dedicating my time to helping companies navigate the sustainability transition in the apparel and textile industry, working with both brands and textile manufacturers. When the opportunity to join Circulose opened up, I was excited to accept the challenge. With a strong team, we will now focus on strengthening Circulose to unlock the necessary shift from a linear to a circular textile industry. We recognize the many challenges ahead and the shift won’t happen overnight, but we are fully committed to seeing it through” said Jonatan Janmark, CEO at Circulose.

Posted: November 15, 2024

Source: Circulose (formerly Renewcell)