Call For Papers: 64th Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress & 5th Innovation Days — September 10 – 12, 2025, Dornbirn Austria

DORNBIRN, Austria— November 5, 2024 — Call for Papers – 64th Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress (GFC), September 2025

The Dornbirn GFC is inviting researchers, experts, manufacturers, and practitioners to submit papers for the 64th edition, taking place in September 2025. This congress offers a platform to present cutting-edge research and innovations that will shape the future of the fiber and textile industries.

Submissions possible until 14th of February 2025!

We welcome submissions on the following topics:

Work- & Protective Wear, Defense

This session will explore the growing need for lightweight, high-performance materials that provide enhanced protection against hazards such as heat, flames, electric arcs, nuclear, biological, chemical, and ballistic threats. Contributions can focus on:

Smart textiles providing real-time data for first responders (e.g., firefighters, soldiers, police, industrial workers)

Flame-resistant fabrics for multi-risk environments, combining protection with flexibility and comfort

Sustainability in production, eco-friendly materials, and recycling innovations for workwear and protective apparel

Carbon Stewardship: Harnessing Biomass, Recycling & Capture for a Sustainable Future

This session will cover circular economy strategies aimed at reducing the carbon footprint in the fiber and textile industry. Topics of interest include:

Use of sustainable biomass in textile production

Innovations in post-consumer textile recycling and chemical recycling methods

Carbon capture technologies integrated across the value chain

Development of carbon-negative materials and large-scale implementation of circular systems

Fiber Innovations: From Production to Application

This session will bring together fiber producers, processors, and end-users to discuss cutting-edge fiber technologies. Submissions are encouraged on:

Biopolymer & Natural Fibers: Innovations in bio-based polymers and natural fibers for textiles, packaging, and industrial applications, focusing on performance, sustainability, and scalability

Textile Processing & Application: Advances in textile production techniques, dyeing technologies, and sustainable finishing processes that reduce environmental impact

Nonwoven Processing & Application: Innovations in nonwoven technologies for applications in filtration, hygiene, medical textiles, and construction, with an emphasis on sustainable production methods

Cross-Industry Session

This session aims to foster collaboration between the textile industry and other sectors. Topics of interest include:

Energy Transition: Strategies for integrating renewable energy and improving energy efficiency in textile production, with case studies on solar, wind, and bioenergy adoption

Pulp, Paper & Packaging Innovations: Developments in sustainable cellulose-based fibers, the integration of recycled paper into fiber solutions, and advances in eco-friendly packaging material. Development of cellulosic and synthetic-based fibers, integration of recycled materials into fiber solutions, advances in environmentally friendly packaging materials.

Join us at the Dornbirn GFC 2025 and contribute your insights on these forward-thinking topics. Help shape the future of the fiber and textile industries with your innovative research and ideas!

Please contact the Dornbirn GFC conference office about your questions.

Mrs. Sonja Spöcker: office@dornbirn-gfc.com

Posted: November 5, 2024

Source: The Dornbirn GFC — Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress