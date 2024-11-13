Cabot Corporation To Increase Prices Globally For Carbon Black Products Sold By Its Specialty Carbons Business

BOSTON — November 11, 2024 — Effective for all shipments on or after December 1, 2024, or as contracts allow, Cabot Corporation will raise prices globally for carbon black products sold by its specialty carbons business. This price increase is necessitated due to the impact of inflation on labor, maintenance and other manufacturing operations as well as supply chain related costs. The increase will vary by product and geography.

These price adjustments will help ensure that Cabot remains a reliable, long-term supplier of high-quality products and services to its customers. Cabot is committed to ensuring supply security and the highest service standards for its customers, delivering technology and process innovations while also advancing its sustainability targets.

Posted: November 13, 2024

Source: Cabot Corporation