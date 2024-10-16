Hyosung Presents Solutions To Support With New Sustainability Regulations At Fall Trade Shows

SEOUL, South Korea — October 16, 2024 — Looming European Green Deal regulations to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030 have fiber suppliers, mills, brands, and retailers alike scrambling to meet protocols. At forthcoming tradeshows this fall, Hyosung will present how its broad portfolio of 100 percent recycled, BIO and circular sustainable textile solutions is well-positioned to help partners meet their impact goals.

“We understand that achieving the greenhouse emissions target requires a collective effort across the industry to develop effective solutions,” said Simon Whitmarsh-Knight, Hyosung Global Sustainability Director – Textiles. “To this end, Hyosung is actively partnering with industry leaders such as Geno, utilizing its BDO™ technology, and more recently with Ambercycle in the development of circular business models. Additionally, our collaborations with Textile Exchange have also given us valuable insights that we can share with our customers to support them on their sustainability journey.”

Hyosung will discuss these developments along with the following textile solutions at Performance Days Munich October 23-24, The Textile Exchange Conference in California, October 28 – November 1, Functional Fabric Fair Portland November 20-21, and Future Fabrics Expo NYC November 19-20.

From Nature to Performance Fiber

Creating a more powerful, traceable sustainable story, Hyosung has expanded its regen BIO Spandex offering to include various options for the yarn to be made with a higher content of renewable resources to include new regen BIO + and regen BIO Max. Hyosung was the first company to commercially introduce USDA and SGS-certified regen Bio-Based Spandex made with 30% renewable resources in 2022, which has been successfully adopted by leading global brands such as Pangaia, Icebreaker, Silver Sea, Van Harvey, and more.

Reuse. Recycle. Regen.

To meet consumer desire for sustainable apparel that offers comfort with performance benefits, Hyosung has uniquely added multi-function properties in the manufacture of its certified 100% recycled Spandex, Nylon and Polyester fibers that include performance benefits such as cooling, warming, anti-odour, and that also offer a natural touch. Hyosung will also present the latest innovations with its GRS-certified, 100% ost-consumer recycled regen Ocean Nylon made from discarded fishing nets.

Additionally, through its partnership with Ambercycle, a leading material science company, Hyosung is introducing a circular polyester made from end-of-life textiles into supply chains, further advancing its efforts to create a circular textile ecosystem.

“Sustainable strategies vary widely among brands, so it’s important to provide solutions to meet their needs,” said Whitmarsh-Knight. “Some customers have been committed to using recycled materials for a significant time and are now looking to expand their fabric offerings to include materials made from renewable resources. On the other hand, there are brands who prefer 100% recycled materials and are not yet ready to explore fabrics made from bio-based fibers. Nevertheless, through communication and education about new sustainable technologies, we have observed an increased willingness among brands and retailers to incorporate new options into their product lines.”

To help product developers and designers conceive garments made with its innovative yarns, Hyosung will present a broad assortment of multi-function fabrics and concept garments developed by its Fashion Design Center (FDC) at each show.

Posted: October 16, 2024

Source: Hyosung