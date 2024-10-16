AMSilk Announces Successful Partnership Negotiation With Ajinomoto For Industrial Fermentation

NEURIED, Germany — October 16, 2024 — AMSilk GmbH, a frontrunner in advanced biomaterials made from spider silk-based proteins, today announces that the Company and Ajinomoto Foods Europe, a company with over 50 years of experience in industrial fermentation and the affiliate of the globally established Ajinomoto Group, have expressed mutual interest to step into a long-term partnership to biomanufacture silk proteins at Ajinomoto Food Europe’s manufacturing facility in Nesle, France.

AMSilk is forming a strategic collaboration with Ajinomoto, leveraging Ajinomoto’s extensive industrial expertise in precision fermentation and its strategically located site in France. The facility, in the vicinity of AMSilk’s key customers in the premium textile and consumer goods industries, is backwardly integrated with local raw materials and renewable energy, aligning perfectly with AMSilk’s commitment to sustainable business practices.

This partnership marks a significant step for AMSilk as it rapidly progresses towards becoming a commercial supplier of spider silk-based proteins. By harnessing Ajinomoto’s global fabrication capabilities and state-of-the-art facilities, AMSilk is well-positioned to achieve its commercial milestones and further its mission of delivering high-performance biotech materials on a large scale.

Hiroshi Kaneko, President Ajinomoto Foods Europe: “We are thrilled to partner with AMSilk and are committed to accelerating the market development of their innovative products by supporting their large-scale biomanufacturing efforts. Together, we aspire to create a substantial economic and social impact while driving global innovation forward.”

Ulrich Scherbel, Chief Executive Officer at AMSilk comments: “As a global player with longstanding expertise, Ajinomoto is an ideal production partner for us. Their premier fermentation capabilities in France enable us to meet the demands of our European customers by providing nearshored, high-quality materials.”

AMSilk provides disruptive material solutions to enable the world’s leading brands to address their carbon footprint. Its protein formulations do not contain any substances of animal origin or fossil-based raw materials and leave no microplastics behind. At the end of their life, they are verifiably biodegradable or recyclable. Being biofabricated, these materials can be tailored at a molecular level to specific markets or product requirements.

Posted: October 16, 2024

Source: AMSilk GmbH