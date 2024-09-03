Woolmark Unveils Woolmark+: A New Roadmap To Accelerate The Wool Industry Towards Nature Positive

LONDON —September 3, 2024 — Woolmark+ is a bold new roadmap aimed at driving the wool industry towards nature positive.

What is Woolmark+?

Woolmark announces the launch of Woolmark+, a vision designed to unite woolgrowers, supply chain and brands in ensuring a sustainable future for the wool industry. This emerges at a pivotal moment for the global fashion industry, which faces increasing demands to adopt sustainable practices amid regulatory and consumer pressure.

Woolmark+ aims to accelerate low-impact production, promote circularity and enhance animal wellbeing and woolgrower livelihoods. The roadmap sets out 13, practical initiatives intended to empower nature regeneration, reduce carbon emissions and optimise productivity. This approach not only supports woolgrowers in meeting their business objectives but also aligns with the increasing commitment from brands to mitigate Scope 3 emissions and bolster supply chain sustainability.

Highlight initiatives of Woolmark+

Insetting Program: This groundbreaking initiative will establish the foundation for a wool insetting market, linking woolgrowers with global brands aiming to meet their emission targets through on- farm, nature-based solutions. Methane Emissions Reduction in Livestock: Comprising nine research and development projects, this program focuses on identifying effective strategies to reduce methane emissions from grazing sheep. Early results include a 19% average methane reduction and 27% productivity increase in grazing sheep consuming Agolin, and a 50% methane reduction when consuming Asparagopsis. Nature Positive Farming Specification: Developed in consultation with woolgrowers and industry partners to provide credible measures of on-farm environmental performance and enable brands to make defensible claims. Building on detailed ecological assessment of 130 wool farms, this study has identified a set of core metrics that can cost-effectively verify on-farm performance. A pilot project will look at operationalising these metrics. Nature Positive Impact Program: This program will connect investors with research, development, and conservation projects that reduce emissions, enhance biodiversity, promote climate resilience and enable circularity. Woolmark Recycled: A new Recycled sub-brand has been added to the Woolmark Certification program to encourage more quality assured, recycled wool products and support wool’s position as the most recycled apparel fibre.

Looking beyond net zero, to nature positive

By avoiding carbon tunnel vision and targeting nature positive, Woolmark highlights the co-benefits of wool-growing for both nature and livelihoods. Nature positive is defined as halting and reversing nature loss by 2030, measured from a baseline of 2020, with approaches to restoration optimised for carbon sequestration, biodiversity recovery and livelihood benefits.

“With more than 60 years of experience, Woolmark understands the nuances of the textile industry and is dedicated to driving its success by aligning economic prosperity with positive ecological and social impact,” explained John Roberts, Managing Director, The Woolmark Company. “Woolgrowers in Australia are stewards of over 65 million hectares of land, and they can play a critical role in the global transition to a low-emission, nature positive market. Their commitment to nature needs to be well recognised and supported to demonstrate the wool industry’s role in supporting and enhancing biodiversity, beyond net zero targets.”

Designed with woolgrowers for the benefit of all

At its core, Woolmark+ focuses on supporting the livelihoods of woolgrowers in their role as stewards of nature. Through research, training, and the development of new tools and investment avenues, the initiatives help woolgrowers to enhance climate resilience, reduce carbon emissions, foster biodiversity, and progress animal wellbeing. The Carbon Storage Partnership is just one example of how Woolmark is collaboratively investing to identify effective and appropriate techniques for woolgrowers to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, while building biodiversity and improving productivity. The project is due to finish 2025; on-farm modelling is under way and case studies for various regional zones have been completed.

Alongside environmental stewardship, the roadmap promotes a holistic, nature positive approach through the development of supply chain programs that aim to advance circularity, while ensuring demand for wool.

For further information and to download the Woolmark+ roadmap, visit www.woolmark.com/woolmarkplus

Posted: September 3, 2024

Source: The Woolmark Company