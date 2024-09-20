Lenzing’s VEOCEL™ Builds Awareness In Combating Plastic Pollution Highlighted At UN’s SEA Of Solutions 2024

LENZING, Austria— September 20, 2024 — VEOCEL™, the flagship specialty nonwovens brand of Lenzing Group, highlighted its commitment to innovation and providing solutions to help address the global plastic crisis at the “SEA of Solutions 2024” (SoS) event organized by SEA circular – an initiative by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Coordinating Body on the Seas of East Asia (COBSEA) on 18th September in Bangkok, Thailand.

Since its launch in 2019, SoS has served as a platform for sharing best practices, fostering collaboration, and exploring solutions to address plastic pollution. Lenzing’s participation builds on longstanding efforts to provide cellulosic fibers for the nonwovens industry that are high quality, manufactured with high production standards with low emissions to air and water1, and minimize the reliance on synthetic materials. Guided by the company’s “Naturally Positive” strategy 2 the VEOCEL™ brand has been pioneering the acceleration of systemic transformation by driving conversations around preventing plastic pollution and advancing effective end-of-life product solutions3

On the theme of “Re-designing for a Circular Plastics Economy,” Norma Schönherr, Manager of Partnerships for Sustainability at Lenzing AG, Nonwovens, shared VEOCEL™’s best practice examples to “Tackling Microplastics Pollution by Advancing to Cellulosic Fibers. ” Schönherr emphasized how Lenzing’s VEOCEL™ fibers that are wood-based4, biodegradable and compostable5 can serve as a more responsible alternative to synthetic, plastic-based materials, particularly in applications such as personal hygiene and sanitary products.

VEOCEL™ fibers contribute to the circular economy which seeks to minimize resource depletion and maximize sustainability. For example, scientists at the prestigious academic research institute Scripps Institution of Oceanography (SIO) at the University of California, San Diego confirmed back in 2021 that VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers completely biodegrade in sea-surface conditions in a remarkably short time 6. The results of their experiments are striking; while the wood-based cellulosic fibers fully biodegraded within 30 days, both in sea- surface and sea-floor conditions, the petroleum-based fibers tested were practically unchanged after more than 200 days.

“At Lenzing, we are deeply committed to working closely with our value chain partners to advance sustainable solutions and help the industry progress on its sustainability roadmap,” said Monique Buch, Executive Vice President Nonwovens at Lenzing AG on their attendance at the event. “Our participation in the United Nations’ SEA of Solutions event this year underscores our dedication to tackling plastic pollution through collaboration and knowledge sharing among stakeholders around the world.”

The VEOCEL™ brand portfolio includes totally chlorine-free lyocell and viscose fibers, as well as high- performance hydrophobic fibers. All VEOCEL™’s fibers originate from wood as a source, and do not fall under the plastic definition of the EU’s Single-Use Plastics Directive (SUPD)7 and thus provide a strong, functional alternative to synthetic fibers. Looking ahead, VEOCEL™ intends to expand its range of cellulosic fibers to cover more applications and industries and will continue to act as a catalyst for change for the nonwovens industry by providing a greater range of low-environmental impact alternatives to synthetic materials.

