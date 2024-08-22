Oerlikon Neumag Is The New Contact For Customer Services And Spare Parts For Installed Truetzschler Systems For Carpet Yarns And Technical Yarns 

NEUMUENSTER, Germany — August 22, 2024 — The Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions Division of the Swiss Oerlikon Group is expanding its customer services and spare parts business in the area of machines and systems for the production of carpet yarns (BCF) and industrial yarns (IDY). To this end, the company concluded an agreement with the Truetzschler Group, based in Moenchengladbach, Germany, in August. Technology experts and service staff from Oerlikon Neumag are now the new contacts for customer services and the spare parts business for Truetzschler’s BCF and IDY technologies installed in the market. The Moenchengladbach-based textile machinery manufacturer is withdrawing from this business segment in order to concentrate on the spinning, card clothing and nonwovens businesses in future.

Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions offers complete solutions for the manmade fiber industry. They range from extrusion and polycondensation plants to texturized yarn, and are accompanied by automation and digital solutions. The supply of all process steps from a single source ensures a harmonized technology that guarantees high quality of the yarns produced.

Based in Neumuenster, Germany, Oerlikon Neumag, a branch of Oerlikon Textile GmbH & Co. KG and a brand of the Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions Division, has been an established and broadly positioned international supplier with proven expertise in the field of BCF for decades. The division’s sister company Oerlikon Barmag from Remscheid, Germany, contributes its expertise in the field of IDY systems.

“Our range of customer services and spare parts for existing BCF and IDY systems from Truetzschler fits perfectly into our existing Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions business model,” explains Georg Stausberg, CEO of the Division.

From the point of view of the Truetzschler Group, Oerlikon Neumag is the best partner to offer its former clients customer services and spare parts for the Truetzschler BCF and IDY systems installed in the market in the future.

Source: Oerlikon Polymer Processing Solutions Division