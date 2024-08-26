Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Significantly Increases Spider Silk Reeling Efficiency, Boosting Per Cocoon Yield

ANN ARBOR, Mich.— August 26, 2024 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), announces today that it has further boosted spider silk production with the introduction of new silk cocoon reeling protocols resulting in higher silk yields.

Under the guidance of renowned sericulture expert, Dr. Nirmal Kumar, the Kraig Labs production team modified the processing of its finished silk cocoons, increasing total silk yields per cocoon and improving reeling performance. These mechanical changes to the processing and handling of the Company’s spider silk cocoons resulted in a near doubling of reeling efficiency compared to the prior production runs.

“Increasing processing efficiency and cocoon yield was one of Kraig’s top three goals for increasing production,” said Company founder and CEO, Kim Thompson. “Congratulations to the production team for these dramatic improvements. We anticipated many more months of work before seeing these results. Now we can focus on increasing individual cocoon size, and overall production volumes. I believe that even further gains in possessing yield can be achieved over the next two production cycles.”

Dr. Nirmal Kumar and the Kraig Labs production team harvested the third production cycle of its proprietary spider silk cocoon last week. The BAM-1 hybrid cocoons have now been processed under the direction of Dr. Nirmal Kumar and the newly implemented enhanced protocols. In addition to finished reeling spider silk, the team has collected, analyzed, and selected the top performing BAM-1 parent line cocoons for production expansion this fall. Over the next week, selective matings of these top-performing moths will be used to create the next generation of BAM-1 parental line and BAM-1 production hybrids.

“Dr. Nirmal Kumar has evolved our operations at an incredible pace, bringing nuanced details and innovative troubleshooting that has netted outsized returns at a rapid pace,” said Company COO, Jon Rice. “These small details and tweaks in processing the finished cocoons have yielded huge improvements in finished silk yield. Undoubtedly, his continued guidance will play a major role in our continuing expansion of production.”

Posted: August 26, 2024

Source: Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.