Indorama Ventures Joins The T-REX Project To Revolutionize Textile Recycling

BANGKOK, Thailand — August 1, 2024 — Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, a global sustainable chemical company, is proud to announce its role in the groundbreaking T-REX (Textile Recycling Excellence) Project. This ambitious initiative aims to establish a harmonized EU blueprint for the closed-loop sorting and recycling of household textile waste to help the fashion industry transition towards a more circular and sustainable future. By bringing together key stakeholders across the entire value chain, the project positions itself at the forefront of sustainable innovation.

The designated spinning partner, Indorama Ventures, will process the chemical recycled feedstock into polyester yarns and fibers through the extrusion process, ensuring the elimination of impurities. The company’s participation in the project also aligns with its goals of driving the circular economy and circular fashion industry through PET recycling and supply of recycled materials, underscoring its commitment to sustainability.

Mr. Diego Boeri, Executive President of Indorama Ventures’ Fibers business, stated, “Indorama Ventures has decades-long experience in manmade-fibers processes, especially in polyester, and we are committed to driving sustainable solutions and the use of circular feedstock across the value chain to help our partners achieve their sustainability goals. We look forward to leveraging our technical expertise to contribute towards the success of the textile-to-textile recycling within the T-REX Project.”

The T-REX Project launched with the aim of creating a harmonized blueprint which will support the creation of a circular system for post-consumer textile waste within Europe. The EU funded project brings together a consortium of 13 major players from across the entire value chain along with research institutes to transform end-of-use textiles from waste into valuable feedstock and a commodity for new business models that can be adopted at scale.

Learn more at trexproject.eu

Posted: August 1, 2024

Source: Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited