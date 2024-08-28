63rd Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress & 4th Innovation Days September 11 – 13, 2024, Dornbirn Austria

VIENNA, Austria — August 27, 2024 — The 63rd Dornbirn GFC 2024 is characterized by the energy transition and presents innovative solutions for the textile industry. The presentations on the main topic “Energy Solutions” during the three-day congress will start with a plenary lecture on the opening day.

Countdown to Kickoff

The excitement is building, and there’s not much time left to be part of the action! Only 15 Days and 21 hours left to register for the upcoming Dornbirn Global Fiber Congress. Don’t miss your chance to be part of Dornbirn GFC’s incredible journey this year!

Programme Highlights:

Rudolf Zauner, a VERBUND AG’s expert in renewable energies, will kick off the opening day with a compelling plenary lecture on this crucial topic. As the industry moves towards further decarbonization. Zauner will dive into innovative energy solutions and explore how the collaboration between industry, energy suppliers, and start-ups can maintain competitiveness while driving sustainability.

Energy Innovations Session:

In collaboration with the Institute for Textile Technology of RWTH Aachen University (ITA) and their industrial partners, this session will offer an in-depth exploration of cutting-edge energy solutions. Prof. Thomas Gries highlights the importance of these innovations for a sustainable future, stating: “By combining natural principles with advanced technologies, we can tackle some of the most critical energy challenges of our time.

Prof. Sauer (RWTH Aachen University): The Future Energy System – A comprehensive look at the future supply of electricity and material energy sources.

Munib Amin (E.ON Group Innovation GmbH): The Future Energy System – Insights into the evolving landscape of energy supply and innovation.

Thomas Riegler (A EnBW Company): Renewable Energy – A Systemic Perspective and New Business Models Needed – Discussing the integration of renewable energy within systemic frameworks and the business models that will drive this transition.



Prof. Thomas Gries emphasizes the importance of these innovations for a sustainable future, stating: “By combining natural principles with advanced technologies, we can tackle some of the most critical energy challenges of our time.”

EU Regulations Update:

Stay informed with the latest on the European policy and regulatory landscape for the textile industry. Cornelia Mohor from the European Commission will address upcoming EU regulations and their impact on textile products on Wednesday, September 11.

Expanded Programme for 2024:

This year’s congress offers 125 specialist presentations over three days, covering a wide array of topics including Biopolymers, Biomaterials, High Performance, New Technologies, and Circular Economy and Recycling.

Green washing -Where does it start, where does it end: The truth behind words:

Vocabulary for circular economy and sustainability can be misused. Dimitiry Deheyn, Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California San Diego, will provide definitions for these meaningful words and indicate the specific framework for which they should be used.

4th Dornbirn GFC Innovation Days:

The Dornbirn GFC is a great opportunity for innovators and the most important players in the fibre and textile industry come together. Meet 25 innovative companies and start-ups – form 1st to 3rd level at the 4th Dornbirn GFC Innovation Days.

Programme: https://www.dornbirn-gfc.com/de/programm/4-innovations-tage

Dornbirn GFC, live in person in Dornbirn, from September 11 – 13, 2024

Dornbirn GFC online on demand from September 16 – 30, 2024

(Presentations as videos and the presentations for download as pfd files)

Information + Programme: www.dornbirn-gfc.com

Posted: August 28, 2024

Source: Austrian Fibers Institute