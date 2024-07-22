Milliken Floors Announces Three Popular Collections Converting To Lowest Carbon Footprint Yarn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — July 22, 2024 — Milliken Floors is proud to announce that Universal Fiber’s ground-breaking and sustainable Thrive® matter yarn is now being utilised in three of its carpet tile collections from July 2024. Thrive® matter is the lowest carbon footprint yarn in the industry and a premium nylon 6 fibre with outstanding performance, durability, and exceptional colour.

Thrive® matter (created by Universal Fibers®) is currently the lowest carbon footprint Nylon yarn available worldwide, with a carbon reduction of 89% lower than some virgin Nylon yarns. This is due to the use of 100% post-industrial recycled resin for a total of 90% recycled content (Recycled content GreenCircle® Certified).

Alison Kitchingman, Director of Marketing and Design at Milliken – Carpet Division (EMEIA) comments: “At Milliken Floors we’re aware that one of the most critical issues to our customers is the potential impact their product choices could have on climate change. We’re constantly looking for ways to address this and reduce our products’ embodied carbon without compromising on design and performance benefits. That’s why we have introduced three of our collections with Thrive® matter yarn.”

“We are delighted to strengthen our longstanding relationship with Milliken by supporting their latest product conversions to Thrive® matter fiber”, says Anna Plumb, VP of Sales and Marketing for Universal Fibers in Europe. “As Milliken expands its collection of sustainable, low-carbon products, we stand fully committed to our shared environmental goals and are excited about the positive impact our partnership will achieve.”

The first three Milliken collections to use Thrive® matter yarn are bestsellers: Major Frequency (a striking plank collection), Northward Bound (high performance luxurious carpet tiles at an accessible price point) and Sculptured Forms (an elegant premium carpet tile collection).

More about Thrive® matter yarn

To create this innovative fibre, the process begins with 100% post-industrial recycled resin which results in a total of 90% recycled content. Then, over 99.9% of the waste in production is captured and fed back into the manufacturing process. What results is the world’s lowest product to CO2 footprint in the industry at 1.2kg CO2 eq as compared to 9.6kg CO2 eq for virgin materials (based on Nylon 6).

The carbon footprint of 1.2kg CO2e /kg of Thrive® yarn is calculated and verified through a ISO14025/ISO14040 compliant LCA, verified by UL and published in third party EPD.

Posted: July 22, 2024

Source: Milliken